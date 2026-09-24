Nigeria: 2027 - Labour Party Presidential Candidate Proposes Zero-Based Budgeting, Institutional Governance Reset

The presidential candidate outlined proposals for restructuring Nigeria's governance system, including strengthening local governments, adopting zero-based budgeting and moving from a palliative-driven economy to a productive one.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Sunday Okereke, has outlined a governance agenda centred on restructuring Nigeria's federal system, strengthening local governments and moving the country away from what he described as a palliative and distributive economy to a productive one.

Mr Okereke spoke during a roadshow in Arochukwu Kingdom, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, where he also canvassed support for Governor Alex Otti and Labour Party candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said his proposed approach to governance would include adopting zero-based budgeting, resetting Nigeria's institutional governance architecture, and a "Nigerians First Vision" focused on inclusion and participatory governance.

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He also proposed broadening the application of federal character beyond ethnicity to encompass other forms of diversity, such as young people, women, and persons with disabilities.

"I have spent years studying systems and designing systems and governance architecture, supporting institutional design and framework," Mr Okereke said, explaining his motivation for seeking the presidency.

He said his campaign was based on the argument that democracy should produce measurable improvements in citizens' lives rather than be limited to periodic elections.

"Democracy must deliver happiness to the Nigerian people. Democracy must improve the lives of people," he said.

Mr Okereke also linked governance outcomes to the composition of elected institutions, arguing that executive programmes could be affected when governors do not have corresponding legislative support at the state and federal levels.

Against this backdrop, he urged Abia voters to support LP candidates across the ballot in the 2027 elections.

He specifically sought support for the party's Abia North Senatorial candidate, David Bourdex; its candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Ibe Osonwa; and its candidate for Arochukwu State Constituency, Uchenna Okoro.

According to him, coordinated representation across the executive and legislative arms would make it easier for governments to pursue their development programmes.

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The campaign event also provided Mr Okereke an opportunity to commend the Otti administration, which he said had attracted attention beyond Abia State.

He described the state as an example from which lessons could be drawn for governance at the national level, although his claims about improvements in the state's human development and happiness indices were not independently substantiated at the event.

Mr Okereke further urged Nigerians to become more involved in the electoral process, including obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) where necessary.

He said decisions made by elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels directly affect citizens and the environment in which businesses and other economic activities operate.

The roadshow, attended by LP supporters and residents, featured a procession through parts of Arochukwu with banners, posters and placards in support of Mr Otti and the party's candidates.

At the event, the traditional ruler of Arochukwu Kingdom, Eberechukwu Oji, prayed for Mr Okereke and wished him well in his presidential campaign.

Mr Oji urged the candidate to uphold due process and respect for the rule of law throughout the campaign.