Nigeria: Wafu-B U-17 - Flamingos Chase Fourth Straight Win Against Hosts Côte d'Ivoire

Nigeria sit top of the standings with nine points from three victories, while Côte d'Ivoire occupy second place with six points from two wins and one defeat

Nigeria's Flamingos will put their perfect start to the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup on the line when they face hosts Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday.

The encounter is scheduled for 7:00pm WAT at the Lycée Scientifique in Yamoussoukro, with both teams heading into the crucial clash after three matches.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Akeem Busari's Flamingos sit top of the standings with nine points from three victories, while Côte d'Ivoire occupy second place with six points from two wins and one defeat.

With both sides boasting a +9 goal difference, Thursday's meeting promises to be one of the defining fixtures of the tournament so far.

Flamingos perfect after three games

Nigeria have been flawless in the competition, winning all three of their matches and scoring 11 goals while conceding just twice.

Nigeria began with a commanding 5-0 victory over Niger before producing a 4-2 win against Ghana in the Jollof Derby.

The victory over Ghana was particularly impressive given the circumstances. Nigeria had taken a 2-0 lead through Oluwakemi Adegbuyi and captain Harmony Chidi before defender Elizabeth Adesuyi was shown a straight red card in the 59th minute.

Ghana immediately capitalised, with captain Seidatu Wahab scoring directly from the resulting free-kick to reduce the deficit.

But playing with 10 players did not stop the Flamingos from extending their advantage.

Mary Dunstan restored Nigeria's two-goal cushion before Kaosarat Akanji made it 4-1. Gloria Ameaa scored a late second for Ghana, but the Flamingos held on for a 4-2 victory.

Nigeria then produced another disciplined display against Burkina Faso, with Dunstan breaking the deadlock in the 82nd minute before Adegbuyi sealed a 2-0 victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The Flamingos have now scored 11 goals and conceded just two in three matches.

Côte d'Ivoire arrive with confidence

The hosts have also played three matches, but their campaign has followed a more uneven path which saw Côte d'Ivoire open with a 3-2 victory over Togo before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso.

They responded emphatically on 21 September, demolishing Niger 9-0 to move onto six points, as Grâce Gnadou was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick in the opening stages as the hosts returned to winning ways.

The emphatic victory also lifted Côte d'Ivoire's goal difference to +9; exactly the same as Nigeria's.

The key difference is Nigeria's perfect record. While both teams have a +9 goal difference, the Flamingos have won all three of their matches, compared with two victories and one defeat for the hosts.

"For Côte d'Ivoire, we are going to have a mix of total attack and set block."

"It's going to be a very good game. We are going to give a good value for them as well. We are not going to underrate them, neither should they underrate us." The Flamingos Coach assured.

Nigeria chasing fourth straight win

Victory for Nigeria would take the Flamingos to 12 points from four matches and further strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

For Côte d'Ivoire, a home victory would move the hosts to nine points and bring them level with Nigeria in the race for the top spot.

Beyond the tournament itself, the competition is providing Busari's side with valuable preparation for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

The Flamingos have already shown an ability to handle different match situations, particularly their response after going down to 10 players against Ghana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That resilience will be tested again against a Côte d'Ivoire side that has demonstrated its attacking threat, particularly in the 9-0 demolition of Niger.

Thursday's encounter brings together the top two teams in the standings, with the Busari-led Nigerian side chasing a fourth consecutive victory and Côte d'Ivoire looking to use home advantage to close the gap.

"We just want to enjoy it ourselves. We want to play as a team. We want to defend like a team. We want to show the character we have. We don't look down on any team. Every team is a good team."

"We respect all teams and I believe all teams respect us." The Flamingos Coach stated.

A Flamingos victory would take Nigeria to 12 points and could put them in position to seal the trophy with a game to spare, depending on the outcome of the remaining fixtures.