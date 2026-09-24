Morocco, Botswana Discuss Areas for Expanded Bilateral Cooperation

New York — Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks Tuesday with Botswana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Phenyo Butale, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two officials discussed potential areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, taking into account the interests and capabilities of both Morocco and Botswana, as well as the priorities of the African continent.

Bourita and Butale also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The two ministers underscored the importance of maintaining dialogue and regular consultations on the various challenges facing Africa and strengthening cooperation between their countries.