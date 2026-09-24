Uganda: Police Link Afrigo Band Musician Matovu Moses' Death to Physical Fight

Legendary Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu has died after he was reportedly attacked while on his way to a mosque.

Police have said a physical altercation arising from a personal dispute was the primary cause of the severe injuries that led to the death of Afrigo Band musician Matovu Moses.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at Kibuli Depot in Makindye Division, Kampala District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Rachael Kawala said preliminary investigations point to a confrontation outside a residence early in the morning as the immediate trigger for the assault.

"Following the arrest of the female who was in the company of the deceased, preliminary information indicates that the incident may have arisen from a physical altercation," Kawala said.

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"However, the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation and subsequent death are yet to be fully established."

According to police, at about 5:30am, Matovu visited the residence of his girlfriend. As the two prepared to leave, they were allegedly confronted by a male suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with the woman.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that at approximately 5:30 a.m., the deceased went to the residence of his girlfriend. It is alleged that as he and the lady were leaving the residence, they were confronted by a male suspect who is also alleged to have previously been in a relationship with the same lady," Kawala said.

A fight reportedly followed, during which Matovu sustained severe bodily injuries.

A local boda boda rider rushed him to Kibuli Hospital shortly after the incident, where medical personnel confirmed that he had died from his injuries.

Police have taken the female companion into custody to assist with the investigation, while homicide detectives have identified the male suspect who reportedly fled the scene.

"The female suspect remains in police custody and is assisting detectives with the ongoing investigations," Kawala said.

"The male suspect has been positively identified and is believed to have fled the scene. Police are actively pursuing him to facilitate his arrest and assist in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Police stressed that investigations are ongoing to verify the different accounts and establish the circumstances surrounding the musician's death.

"Investigators are continuing to verify the various accounts surrounding the incident, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available," Kawala said.

She called on members of the public to remain calm and allow investigators to conduct their work without interference.

"We assure the public that all necessary steps are being taken to apprehend the suspect and establish the facts of the matter," she said.

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Kawala also extended condolences to Matovu's family, colleagues and fans.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Matovu Moses during this difficult time," she said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the fleeing suspect to report to the nearest police station.