Uganda: Makerere Sat On Moses Matovu's Deserved Doctorate Yet It Was Best While He Could Still Hear It

Legendary Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu has died after he was reportedly attacked while on his way to a mosque.

opinion

There is something painfully unfinished about the death of Moses Matovu.

In 2024, I learnt of an effort by a group of creative arts practitioners to have Makerere University award Matovu an honorary doctorate for his immense contribution to Uganda's music and creative industry.

This was not a frivolous proposal. It was an attempt to put an academic seal on a life that had already become part of Uganda's cultural history.

The campaign had actually been publicly documented earlier, with advocates urging Makerere to recognise Matovu for his contribution to the development of Uganda's performing arts and arts management.

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One submission described him as a composer, arranger, singer, flautist, saxophonist, recording engineer and bandleader.

So this new effort in 2024 and, knowing how slowly institutional honours can move, I thought the public ought to know about it. I suggested that a media campaign could help create the public momentum necessary for Makerere to act.

When I contacted veteran arts journalist Moses Serugo, however, I discovered that he was already part of the WhatsApp group quietly pursuing the honour. But when the group leader learnt of my antennae probing into the matter, he was very particular this was not welcome.

He made it clear that the group was deliberately engaging Makerere behind the scenes and wanted no noise around the process. There was, in effect, an unwritten Omerta: let the process take its course and do not invite attention.

Yet from sources in Makerere, I learnt there the Honorary Awards Committee was not even aware - or acted as such - of what the arts legends were pushing. I was also told it was easier to convince Museveni to step down than that committee to pay attention unless they were pushed from every sides, including "above".

I stepped away.

Two years later, Moses Matovu is dead. And the honorary doctorate that would have been so fitting has not reached him.

That is not to say that an academic title would have made Matovu greater. It would not. His contribution had already been made. But there is something deeply human about honouring people while they are alive -- allowing them to hear the applause, wear the gown, shake the hand and know that the country they served noticed.

Matovu should have had that moment. He had earned it many times over.

Born in Kawempe in 1949, Matovu's relationship with music began almost as early as his memory. He sang in the Namirembe Cathedral Choir as a child before entering professional music in 1967 as a vocalist with Thunderbirds Band. He then joined the Police Band in 1968 where his sax and clarinet were of much value before the love of performing on stage wooed him into the Cranes Band fold in 1969.

But music was not his only talent. Before finally choosing it as his life's profession, Matovu was also a footballer, playing for clubs including Nakivubo Boys, Lint Marketing Board, Police, Express and Fiat. In 1972, he left competitive football to devote himself fully to music.

Matovu would play football here and run for rehearsal there and there would be a match in the afternoon and a show in the evening. He was eveyrrhing, like his late brother Andrew Patrick Luwandagga

Then came Afrigo.

When the Cranes Band broke apart in the mid-1970s, Matovu and fellow musicians formed what became Afrigo Band. The band formally emerged in 1975 and would go on to become Uganda's longest-serving musical group.

That achievement alone is difficult to comprehend.

Five decades. Think about that. It's something my Kenyan rumba friends cannot stop talking about. Yes, across our borders to the east, the guys who follow "real music" only speak about Africa.

Governments changed. Presidents came and went. Musical fashions rose and disappeared. Cassette tapes gave way to CDs, then downloads and streaming. Kampala's nightclubs changed names, owners and locations. Generations of musicians came and went.

Afrigo remained.

And at the centre of that extraordinary continuity was Moses Matovu.

He was not merely the man who stood at the front of the band with a saxophone. He was a musician's musician: vocalist, composer, arranger, saxophonist, flautist and bandleader.

Contemporary profiles repeatedly describe him as a multi-instrumentalist whose musical knowledge extended well beyond the public image of the saxophone-playing frontman.

His saxophone became one of the signatures of Afrigo's sound, but the larger achievement was his understanding of the band as an institution.

Afrigo absorbed Congolese rumba, jazz, funk and Ugandan traditional rhythms and turned them into something unmistakably its own. Its songs were largely in Luganda, but the music spoke far beyond language.

And what songs they gave Uganda!

There was Jim, a true love story immortalised by Joanita Kawalya. Nantongo, my favourite adulation song that describes a woman's beauty so vividly you would divorce your Sylvia to go look for a Nantongo.

Obangaina, the cover that Rachel Magoola brought to life. Rose Guma (never mind the name of the character and the one at the centre of Matovu's demise) Maria, Amazzi Genyama, Mp'Eddembe, Nnemeddwa, Olumbe Lw'obwavu...

They also gave us Speed that cautions against risky lifestyle and again some irony here, Mundeke, Twali Twagalana, Vincent, Afrigo Batuuse, and Omutanda Gyali in honour of the throne at Balance Mengo.

These were not simply songs to be played and forgotten. They became part of Uganda's social memory.

Matovu himself composed some of the band's enduring material, including Nantongo, Silina Anantwaala, Teri Mubi, Emiziro, Genda Osome and Afrigo Batuuse.l, Speed.

There is an extraordinary story behind Emiziro. Matovu told the Sunday Monitor that he had recorded the song with Cranes Band as far back as 1970 and later rearranged it decades afterwards. The original recording had been made with a much simpler instrumental setup, before the saxophones, pianos and drums that later became central to its arrangement.

That tells us Matovu was not merely preserving old music. He was continually rethinking it. He understood that tradition survives not by being frozen but by being carried forward.

That was perhaps his greatest gift to Uganda's music industry. He built a band that could outlive its founders.

Afrigo became a training ground for generations of musicians and singers. Names such as Joanita Kawalya, Rachael Magoola, Herman Ssewanyana, Frank Mbalire, Sammy Kasule, Rashid Musoke, Tony Sengo and many others passed through its ranks.

Matovu understood that if Afrigo was to survive, it could not belong only to the men who started it.

Young musicians had to be brought in. They had to be taught. They had to be given the stage. They had to eventually become the custodians of what the founders had built.

That is why the story of Moses Matovu is bigger than a catalogue of songs. It is the story of institution-building in an industry where institutions rarely survive their founders.

Afrigo survived because Matovu treated the band not merely as a vehicle for his own fame but as something larger than himself.

Profiles of his career repeatedly note his emphasis on discipline, nurturing younger musicians and keeping the band alive through changing generations.

Uganda did recognise him in other ways.

He received Lifetime Achievement recognition at the Club Music Video Awards in 2013.

In 2021, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the HiPipo Music Awards and became the inaugural recipient of the Janzi Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award for music.

So the doctorate was never about inventing a legacy. The legacy was already there.

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It was about recognising, in the language of Uganda's oldest university, what generations of music lovers already knew.

Moses Matovu was a cultural institution. And perhaps that is why his death feels so cruelly ironic.

On Thursday, September 24, 2026, Matovu was attacked at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division as he made his way to pray. He was rushed to Kibuli Hospital but died from his injuries. Police have opened a suspected murder investigation.

He was 77.

He had spent nearly six decades in music, the same thing he was returning from after a show at Sheraton Gardens.

Afrigo had just celebrated 50 years. And Uganda had an opportunity, while he was alive, to put an honorary doctorate in his hands.

We did not get there in time.

Perhaps Makerere will still confer the honour posthumously. Perhaps it will not. But if it does, it should not be presented merely as a consolation prize to a dead musician.

It should be understood for what it was always supposed to be: recognition of a man who helped build Uganda's modern popular music culture, who kept live-band music alive across generations, who composed songs that became part of our collective memory, who trained musicians and who demonstrated that an African band could survive for half a century without losing its identity.

Moses Matovu did not need a doctorate to become Doctor Moses Matovu.

Uganda needed the doctorate to tell him, while he was still alive, that we knew what he had given us.

That opportunity has now been lost. But the music remains. The saxophone lines remain. The songs remain.

And Afrigo remains.

And every time Jim, Nantongo, Obangaina, Amazzi Genyama, Rose Guma or Afrigo Batuuse plays, Uganda will hear a littles of the man who spent almost 60 years teaching us how to listen.