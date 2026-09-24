Senegal Reaffirms Support for Morocco's Position On Sahara Dispute

Senegal's Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Cheikh Niang, has reaffirmed Senegal's position that the Sahara is Moroccan, calling for "realism" in efforts to reach a lasting solution to the regional dispute.

Niang made the statement Tuesday following talks with Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"The Sahara is Moroccan and realism shall guide everyone" to reach a lasting solution to the dispute, Niang told reporters after the meeting.

He also welcomed what he described as growing international support for Morocco's autonomy plan for the Sahara, which Morocco presented in 2007.

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"We see growing support for this autonomy plan," Niang said, expressing hope that realism would prevail and contribute to its implementation.

The Senegalese minister also highlighted Morocco's initiatives in Africa, saying Senegal is committed to working with Morocco to ensure the initiatives produce practical results across the continent.

"Senegal is determined to work alongside our Moroccan brothers to make these initiatives visible and tangible," Niang said.

He added that their discussions had reinforced Senegal's view of the initiatives' potential impact, describing them as beneficial not only to Morocco but also to the wider African region.