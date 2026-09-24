Ethiopia - Turning Growth into Lasting Prosperity

Ethiopia no longer needs to prove that it can expand. It must show that growth can survive conflict, drought, inflation and debt pressure—and that it can produce jobs, higher incomes and a more competitive economy.

analysis

The country has proved that economic momentum is possible. Its harder task is to make growth survive conflict—and turn people, farms and renewable power into jobs, exports and a more durable prosperity.

LONG-FORM ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

Ethiopia has already confounded one familiar African narrative. It preserved a powerful state tradition through most of the colonial era and, over the past two decades, demonstrated that rapid economic growth was possible at extraordinary scale. In 2025 its population was about 136 million, Africa’s second largest, while estimated GDP growth reached 9.2 per cent in 2024/25. GDP per person, however, remained about $979, according to the World Bank.

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That gap defines the country’s next chapter. Ethiopia no longer needs to prove that it can expand. It must show that growth can survive conflict, drought, inflation and debt pressure—and that it can produce jobs, higher incomes and a more competitive economy.

The first pressure comes from scale itself. A young population of 136 million is an enormous labour force and consumer market. It is also a demand for millions of livelihoods. Demography becomes an asset only when education, electricity, investment and functioning markets allow people to become productive.

This is why Ethiopia’s industrial strategy is, above all, an employment strategy. Headline GDP growth will have limited meaning if young people cannot find work or if rising productivity remains concentrated in a narrow part of the economy.

The route to those jobs begins in the sector where most Ethiopians still work. The African Development Bank estimates that roughly 80 per cent of Ethiopia’s workforce remains in low-productivity agriculture and informal services. Coffee, livestock, oilseeds, horticulture, dairy, honey and grains provide the raw material for a much larger agro-industrial economy.

The value lies beyond the farm gate: processed and branded coffee, leather goods rather than hides, packaged foods rather than unprocessed crops, and machinery and inputs serving domestic agriculture. The Bank’s 2023–2027 strategy rightly places agro-industrialisation, connectivity and competitiveness at its centre. But value chains work only when farmers can reach processors, processors have power and finance, and exporters can reach ports reliably.

Agriculture alone, however, cannot carry the transformation. Energy could alter the equation. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, with installed generating capacity of about 5,150 megawatts, is the most visible expression of Ethiopia’s energy ambition. The strategic story is larger than one dam. Hydropower, solar, wind and geothermal resources could support domestic manufacturing and regional electricity exports.

The Ethiopia–Kenya Electricity Highway shows what integration can look like. Power trade with Kenya and Djibouti could make renewable electricity an export industry and support industrial activity across East Africa. Yet generation is not the same as access or industrial supply. Grids, distribution, contracts and financially viable utilities remain indispensable.

Electricity may cross borders through wires; physical goods still need a road to the sea. Ethiopia’s access to the Red Sea runs primarily through Djibouti. The corridor is therefore not merely a transport project; it is part of the country’s cost structure. Farms, factories and industrial parks are only as competitive as the roads, railway, customs systems and port services connecting them to world markets.

Reducing the time and cost of moving goods to Djibouti would materially alter Ethiopia’s manufacturing prospects. Developing alternative corridors over time could also reduce dependence on any single route, although politics and security will determine what becomes feasible.

Those corridors will matter only if Ethiopia has more valuable goods to move through them. Ethiopia has experimented with industrial parks and manufacturing zones in textiles, garments, leather and footwear. The next phase must move beyond attracting isolated assembly operations. Food processing, pharmaceuticals, machinery, construction materials, electrical equipment and renewable-energy components require stronger local suppliers and more domestic capability.

The African Continental Free Trade Area offers an important scale advantage. Ethiopia ratified the agreement in 2019. Its domestic market can support industrial learning; African markets can support expansion. But preferential access cannot compensate for unreliable logistics, foreign-exchange constraints or low firm productivity.

Not every export, however, needs a railway or a port. The government’s five-million-coders programme reflects an attempt to equip young Ethiopians for software, fintech, digital payments, business-process outsourcing and other traded services. The idea is strategically sound: services can reach global markets without every worker or product crossing a physical border.

Training numbers alone, however, are not outcomes. Digital exports require broadband, firms, customers, payment systems, intellectual-property protection and an investment climate in which entrepreneurs can build durable businesses.

Both the industrial and digital paths rest on a condition no economic model can replace. Conflict has imposed immense human and economic costs. Investors require predictability, farmers security, factories functioning logistics and children uninterrupted education. Ethiopia cannot realise its scale advantage if political and ethnic tensions repeatedly become violence.

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The stakes extend across the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, the Nile Basin and East African trade. A peaceful Ethiopia would be valuable not only to Ethiopians but to every neighbour that could buy its power, use its market or connect through its transport system.

This is why the distinction between momentum and transformation matters. As of November 2025, the African Development Bank’s active Ethiopia portfolio comprised 25 projects worth UA 891.45 million. Infrastructure accounted for more than half of commitments, with energy at 31 per cent, transport at 21 per cent and agriculture at 22 per cent. The portfolio shows where the constraints lie; it does not by itself prove they have been overcome.

Ethiopia’s reforms—including changes to foreign exchange, the launch of a securities exchange and greater participation by foreign banks—could widen the role of private capital. The harder work is to turn capital into productive firms, electricity into competitive industry, agriculture into value-added exports and growth into broadly shared prosperity. Ethiopia is already in motion. Whether it becomes the industrial heart of the Horn will depend on what that motion now produces.