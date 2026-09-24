Nigeria Has the Scale of a Power. It Still Needs the Economy of One

Nigeria is already a continental power, but that scale has not translated into broad prosperity. The missing ingredient is execution: gas connected to power, power to factories, farms to processors, universities to industry, capital to entrepreneurs and young people to jobs.

analysis

Africa’s most populous country has the market, energy and entrepreneurial talent of a global power. What it still lacks is the productive machinery that can make scale work for its citizens.

LONG-FORM ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

Nigeria is already a continental power. Its population, market, financial system, technology companies, diaspora and cultural industries give it influence few African countries can match. Lagos is a commercial capital; Nollywood and Afrobeats shape global culture; Nigerian banks and entrepreneurs operate across borders.

The paradox is that scale has not translated into broad prosperity. Businesses pay an industrial tax for unreliable electricity, infrastructure remains inadequate and insecurity disrupts production and investment. Millions of citizens remain poor in a country rich in oil, gas, agriculture and human talent.

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The origins of that failure lie partly in the economy Nigeria built around extraction. Colonial Nigeria was organised around exports of cocoa, groundnuts, palm products, cotton and other commodities. Petroleum later transformed public finance and foreign exchange, but also deepened dependence on a single volatile source of revenue.

Oil should now be treated as capital for an economy beyond oil. Nigeria’s gas can support electricity, fertiliser, petrochemicals, steel, cement and other manufacturing. The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline embodies that logic: infrastructure connecting energy to inland industrial and population centres, rather than merely carrying raw material to a port.

The most immediate obstacle is not a shortage of ambition but a shortage of dependable power. Nigeria has installed generating capacity estimated at about 13,500 megawatts, yet historically supplies only a fraction of it through the grid. Reuters has reported that instability and inadequate power cost the economy billions of dollars annually.

Every factory operating diesel generators produces at a disadvantage. Every small firm spending scarce capital on fuel has less to hire or invest. Solving power will require more than one larger grid: gas-to-power, hydro, solar, storage, mini-grids, captive industrial systems and stronger regional transmission all have roles. The objective is not capacity on paper, but reliable electricity at the point of use.

Power, in turn, must reach an economy far larger than its best-known city. Nigeria’s economic geography contains complementary strengths. The north and middle belt have agricultural potential; the Niger Delta has energy; the southwest combines manufacturing, finance, technology and logistics; the southeast has deep entrepreneurial networks.

Connecting those regions could support cotton-to-garment production, food processing, fertiliser, petrochemicals, metals and construction materials. This requires secure roads and rail, reliable power and industrial finance. Otherwise the country will remain a collection of productive enclaves separated by expensive logistics.

Once those regions are connected, the relevant market no longer ends at Nigeria’s borders. Nigeria’s domestic market provides a rare base from which firms can learn and scale. The African Continental Free Trade Area expands the ambition. A pharmaceutical company in Lagos, a manufacturer in Kano or a food processor in the middle belt should be able to serve customers across West Africa and beyond.

Market access, however, is not the same as competitiveness. Nigerian firms will have to meet standards, deliver reliably and overcome high energy, transport and financing costs. AfCFTA can enlarge the opportunity; it cannot repair the productive system on Nigeria’s behalf.

The opportunity is continental; the urgency is demographic. The African Development Bank estimated Nigeria’s population at about 233 million in 2025. The World Bank says roughly 3.5 million people enter the labour force each year. Job creation has not matched that pace.

Nigeria therefore needs productive work across manufacturing, modern agriculture, logistics, construction, technology, energy, mining, tourism, healthcare and professional services. Informal trade and gig work may absorb labour, but they cannot alone deliver the productivity and incomes required by a country of this scale.

The employment challenge leads to the only test that ultimately matters. The World Bank estimated that more than 60 per cent of Nigerians were below the national poverty line in 2025, rising to about 63 per cent after inflation and other pressures. No claim to giant status can be credible while food, electricity, housing, education and healthcare remain beyond the reach of so many.

Growth must become visible in wages, household incomes, reliable services and the ability of young Nigerians to build a future at home. GDP size is a poor substitute for lived economic security.

Nigeria also possesses productive capacity that does not appear in its domestic statistics. Nigeria’s global diaspora is more than a source of remittances. It is a network of doctors, engineers, bankers, academics, technologists and business people with capital, knowledge and access to markets.

A deliberate diaspora industrial strategy could connect that reservoir to factories, infrastructure, universities and technology partnerships at home. The point is not simply to invite people back, but to create credible vehicles through which expertise and capital can participate in long-term production.

Capital and expertise will not be enough where insecurity destroys confidence. Banditry and kidnapping in the north-west, insurgency in the north-east and separatist tension in the south-east carry enormous human and economic costs. Farmers cannot cultivate at scale when fields are unsafe; factories cannot operate efficiently when logistics routes are insecure; investors cannot plan when risk is unpredictable.

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Security therefore requires more than military action. Justice, intelligence, education, infrastructure, jobs and legitimate economic opportunity are part of the same policy. A functioning police service, a secure border and a peaceful agricultural region are forms of economic infrastructure.

Nigeria is therefore not short of diagnoses—or of financing strategies. The African Development Bank’s 2025–2030 strategy envisages roughly $650 million a year, with $2.95 billion committed over its first four years and expected co-financing from partners. Its priorities—energy, transport, water, sanitation, competitiveness, agro-industry and youth-inclusive growth—correctly describe the foundations Nigeria needs.

But financing plans are inputs, not transformation. Nigeria’s missing ingredient is execution: gas connected to power, power to factories, farms to processors, universities to industry, capital to entrepreneurs and young people to jobs. If those connections are built, Nigeria’s scale could become a productive platform for West Africa. If they are not, size will remain an impressive statistic rather than a source of prosperity.