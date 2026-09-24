Nigeria: Medical Expert Speaks On Health Risks of Vaginal Douching

The paediatrician said the vagina naturally cleansed itself and advised women to wash the external genital area regularly with clean water.

A paediatrician, Abies Ojokojo, has cautioned women against vaginal douching, advising them not to use soap, cleansing agents or other substances to clean inside the vagina.

Douching refers to washing or cleaning inside the vagina with water or other substances.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ms Ojokojo, a paediatrician at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

She said the vagina naturally cleansed itself and advised women to wash the external genital area regularly with clean water.

The paediatrician emphasised that water should be used only on the surface and not inside the vagina, adding that soap and other cleansing products were unnecessary internally.

She also advised women against unnecessarily inserting tampons or other objects into the body, warning that such practices could pose health risks.

Ms Ojokojo encouraged women to use sanitary pads during menstruation, change them regularly and ensure that the products were registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

She advised women to change into clean underwear daily, wash them properly and dry them thoroughly, preferably in sunlight.

The paediatrician also urged women to replace underwear when it became worn or could no longer be kept clean.

Ms Ojokojo cautioned women against attempting to treat unusual vaginal odour themselves, saying it could be a sign of an infection requiring medical attention.

"If you perceive an odour that is not okay, seek medical help because it might be an infection that needs to be treated urgently," she said.

She explained that women could have a natural and unique vaginal odour, which should not automatically be considered abnormal.

She also advised women to wipe from front to back after using the toilet to reduce the risk of transferring bacteria from the anal area to the genital area.

She urged women to use good-quality toilet tissue paper and seek medical attention whenever they noticed unusual symptoms rather than attempting to treat themselves.

NAN reports that UNICEF recommends changing disposable sanitary pads every four to six hours, depending on menstrual flow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical centre headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, also recommends changing into clean underwear at least once daily and replacing underwear when it became worn or could no longer be kept clean.

(NAN)