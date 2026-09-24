Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Afcon 2027 Qualifier in Bouake - Black Stars Face Cote d'Ivoire's Elephants...Without 7 Key Players

The Black Stars of Ghana will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) journey today with a tough test in Bouaké, where they face The Elephants of La Côte d'Ivoire without several key players.

Ghana's opening Group C qualifier, scheduled for 7pm., comes at a difficult time for Coach Carlos Queiroz, who has had to make changes to his plans following the withdrawal of Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, captain Jordan Ayew, Prince Adu Kwabena, Alidu Seidu and other players.

The strength of the opponent makes it even scarier for Queiroz and his charges that have responded to the call for national call.

Announcement of the withdrawals appears to have taken the shine off the team's preparation because of the manner it came and the fact that most of these players were very active with their respective club sides over the weekend.

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The absence of these players means Ghana will be without a lot of experience, creativity and attacking strength as the team begins its campaign to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.

And this is beginning to make sense out of the previous argument that a section of the Black Stars players are launching a disregard for the continental showpiece.

These massive withdrawals must not be taken lightly by the FA and the technical team; they must try to unravel its veracity to ensure that players are not beginning to be selective over which kind of games they want to play.

That setback notwithstanding, Queiroz is optimistic about obtaining a positive result with the material available, urging Ghanaians to fully support the team to commence the qualifiers on a positive note.

Ghana missed the 2025 tournament due to this analogy but would be hoping to return to the continental competition.

The situation has also given other players the chance to step up and show what they can do at the international level.

Côte d'Ivoire will provide a strong test for the Black Stars, especially on home soil.

The Ivorians have performed strongly on the African stage in recent years and would enjoy the support of their home fans in Bouaké.

Ghana will therefore need to stay focused from the start and avoid giving the hosts easy chances.

The Black Stars will also need to be organised in midfield.

With Partey unavailable, the midfielders would have the difficult task of protecting the defence while also providing support for the attack.

The absence of Kudus is another major concern.

The West Ham United midfielder has been one of Ghana's main creative players and his absence means other players must take up the responsibility of creating chances.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah could play important roles on the wings, using their pace to put pressure on the Ivorian defence.

The withdrawals have also opened the door for some younger players.

Mohammed Fuseini, who was added to the squad late, would be expected to take advantage of the opportunity.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Benjamin Tetteh, Felix Afena-Gyan and Jerry Afriyie are among the other attacking options who could be called upon to provide the goals.

For these players, the match is more than just another international game.

A good performance could help them establish themselves in the Black Stars set-up and earn more opportunities in the remaining qualifiers.

After the Côte d'Ivoire game, Ghana will return home to face The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29.

The match will give the Black Stars another chance to build their points in the group that looks difficult on paper.

The Gambia would also arrive in Accra with their own ambitions and Ghana cannot afford to underestimate them.

Coach Queiroz may opt for a balanced approach in Bouaké rather than sending too many players forward.

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Ghana will need to defend well, keep possession when possible and make good use of the chances that come their way.

The defence will also have to remain alert, especially during the early stages when the home side is likely to pile a lot of pressure.

Quick counter-attacks could be one of Ghana's main weapons.

The Black Stars have players with the pace to cause problems, but they will need good passes from the midfield to make those attacks effective.

The match will also give Queiroz an early idea of the strength and depth of his squad.

With several senior players missing, the coach would have to rely on players who may not normally start.

The Black Stars will be determined to make a good start after missing the last AFCON tournament.

But first comes the difficult trip to Bouaké.

Today, Ghana must show that despite the absence of several key players, the Black Stars still have the quality and determination to begin their AFCON campaign on a strong note.