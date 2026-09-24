Nigeria: Crude Supply to Nigerian Refineries Rises 17 Percent in August - Nmdpra

Abuja — Crude oil receipts by Nigerian domestic refineries increased by 17 per cent in August 2026, rising to 683,000 barrels per day (b/d) from 585,000 b/d recorded in July, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The increase was contained in the Authority's August 2026 Midstream and Downstream Sector Factsheet released on Thursday.

The rise in crude availability coincided with increased domestic petrol supply, with total petrol receipts rising by 11 per cent from 45.5 million litres per day (ml/d) in July to 50.5 ml/d in August.

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Domestic refinery petrol supply increased by 15.1 per cent, from 25.8 ml/d in July to 29.7 ml/d in August, while petrol imports rose to 20.6 ml/d.

The August increase in domestic refinery supply followed declines from 41.5 ml/d in May to 32.5 ml/d in June and 25.8 ml/d in July.

The August figure, however, remained below the 40.7 ml/d recorded in January and April.

The NMDPRA data also showed that the Dangote Refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 105.21 per cent during the month.

The refinery produced 41.94 ml/d of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 18.01 ml/d of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 24.48 ml/d of aviation fuel (ATK).

Of the PMS produced, 35.87 ml/d was supplied to the domestic market, while 9.73 ml/d was exported.

For AGO, domestic receipts stood at 12.37 ml/d, compared with exports of 8.75 ml/d, while ATK domestic receipts were 3.07 ml/d against exports of 21.30 ml/d.

The refinery ended August with stocks of 360.4 million litres of PMS, 137.2 million litres of AGO and 133.3 million litres of ATK.

The NMDPRA also reported that some modular refineries operated during the month, with WalterSmith recording 64.77 per cent average capacity utilisation, Edo Refinery 90.43 per cent, Aradel 58.77 per cent and OPAC 16.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, petrol imports rose from 18.1 ml/d in June to 19.7 ml/d in July and 20.6 ml/d in August.

The August figure represented a 4.6 per cent increase from July, but remained below the 24.8 ml/d recorded in January.

According to the NMDPRA data, petrol imports stood at 3.0 ml/d in February, 5.9 ml/d in March, 3.7 ml/d in April and 5.9 ml/d in May.

The latest figures indicate a gradual recovery in domestic refinery petrol supply alongside continued reliance on imported products to meet national demand.