Nigeria: Fire Renders Teacher, Seven Children Homeless in Kogi

LOKOJA — A middle-aged school teacher and single mother of seven, Hajia Aisha Kende Dailla, has been rendered homeless after fire destroyed her three-bedroom apartment in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2026, at First 200 Units, along Mallam Hassan Road, near Wada Footballers Camp, Lokoja.

The fire reportedly started shortly after electricity supply was restored to the area following a three-day blackout.

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The apartment was completely destroyed despite efforts by residents and officials of the Federal Fire Service to put out the inferno.

Recounting her ordeal, Dailla, a teacher and indigene of Lokoja Local Government Area, said the fire started from the ceiling shortly after power was restored.

She attributed the incident to what she described as a high-voltage surge.

According to her, the fire destroyed virtually everything in the apartment, including vital documents, educational certificates, clothing and personal belongings of her five children and two other children under her care.

"I lost everything I have worked for over the years within a few minutes. My children and I are now homeless, with no food, no clothes and no means of survival," she said.

The distraught mother added that goods she had purchased on credit for her small-scale trading business were also destroyed, worsening her financial difficulties.

Dailla said she and the children had since been struggling to secure accommodation, food and other basic necessities.

She appealed to the Kogi State Government, individuals, corporate organisations and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the family's aid.

"I am calling on the Kogi State Government under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, as well as kind-hearted Nigerians, to come to my aid in this moment of despair," she pleaded.