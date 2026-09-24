Nigeria: Akwa Ibom to Host National Cycling Marathon

The event convener said the competition, which would begin on 26 October and end on 1 November 1, is aimed at showcasing the potential of Nigerian's youths and discover new talents.

Akwa Ibom State is set to host the 2026 La Reine Cycling Marathon, featuring amateur and professional cyclists from across the country.

Maobong Umoh, the competition convener, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Uyo.

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Ms Umoh said the competition, which runs from 26 October to 1 November, is aimed at showcasing the potential of Nigerian youths and discovering new talents.

According to her, the competition would go beyond racing to showcase the state's beauty and tourism potential.

"We are not just launching a marathon, but a movement that will redefine wellness and put Akwa Ibom on the global cycling map," she said.

Ms Umoh said the project also demonstrated that Nigerian women could champion world-class sports initiatives.

"Most importantly, the event is the first of its kind," she added.

She said the race had been sanctioned by the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) and the Union Cycliste Internationale.

According to her, the event would comply strictly with cycling rules governed by international standards.

Ms Umoh said the marathon will feature professional elite men and women, amateur, junior, intermediate, veterans and fun-rider categories.

She said cash prizes and wellness packages from La Reine Cycling Club would be announced in October.

The convener said organisers have mapped out routes and provided ambulances, road marshals, Federal Road Safety Corps personnel and medical teams.

"The measures are designed to ensure safety of participants and other road users throughout the event," she said.

Ms Umoh expressed confidence that the marathon would boost tourism by showcasing the beauty of Uyo and providing suitable terrain and infrastructure for cycling.

She commended members of the organising committee for their sacrifices and appealed for media partnerships to publicise the event.

Also speaking, Emmanuel Akpan, chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Akwa Ibom Chapter, commended the initiative.

He assured the organisers that SWAN members would provide adequate publicity for the cycling marathon.

(NAN)