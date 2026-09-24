Liberia: Maryland Rubber Stakeholders Urged to Build Stronger Local Market

The Chairman of the National Rubber Brokers and Farmers Union of Liberia, Maryland Branch, has called for a stronger local rubber economy that keeps more of the value generated by the county's rubber industry within Maryland County.

Wellington Kyne, who also serves as Maryland County's local government representative to the rubber sector, said stronger cooperation among farmers, brokers, investors and the Cavalla Rubber Corporation could transform rubber into a more significant source of employment, household income and investment.

Kyne made the call Wednesday, September 23, 2026, during an interview on the Voice of Hope's Whistleblower talk show, where he argued that Maryland's rubber sector has considerable potential but is not generating its full economic benefits because much of the raw product leaves the county without creating sufficient local value.

"The rubber sector of Maryland has a lot of prospects, provided that it is supported," Kyne said. "We need to create an environment where farmers and brokers can benefit directly from the resources they produce."

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He said Maryland should move beyond the production and movement of raw rubber by encouraging investment in storage facilities, transportation networks, processing plants and other infrastructure that would allow the county to capture more value from its rubber resources.

According to Kyne, establishing local processing capacity could create employment for young people while generating additional income for farmers and brokers and increasing government revenue.

Rather than exporting raw rubber with limited local economic returns, he said, Maryland should develop the capacity to process the commodity into finished and semi-finished products for domestic and regional markets.

He argued that such an approach would also reduce the costs associated with transporting raw rubber over long distances and create a wider economic chain involving technicians, machine operators, warehouse workers, drivers, accountants and other service providers.

Kyne said a dependable local market would encourage smallholder farmers to maintain and expand their farms. Many farmers, he noted, depend on proceeds from rubber sales to pay school fees, support their families and meet other household expenses.

However, unstable prices, limited access to buyers and high transportation costs continue to make it difficult for farmers to plan production or reinvest in their farms.

He also defended the role of local rubber brokers, describing them as an important link between farmers in remote communities and larger buyers.

Kyne said brokers should be regarded as partners in the development of Maryland's rubber industry rather than being viewed primarily through the lens of competition.

He maintained that the county produces rubber of high quality and grade, giving Maryland a strong foundation for attracting additional investment into processing and related industries.

The union chairman particularly called on the Cavalla Rubber Corporation to deepen its engagement with local brokers and smallholder farmers by purchasing locally produced rubber and working toward the establishment of a more reliable and predictable market.

He said regular consultations and improved communication between the corporation, farmers and brokers could reduce uncertainty and strengthen relationships across the sector.

Kyne proposed that Cavalla Rubber Corporation work with farmers' organizations to establish collection points in major rubber-producing communities.

Such collection centers, he said, could make it easier for farmers to sell their products, reduce delays and improve access to information on prices, quality standards and purchasing requirements.

At the same time, Kyne urged greater transparency in the handling of allegations involving stolen rubber.

He appealed to the Cavalla Rubber Corporation to properly verify rubber consignments before accusing members of the National Rubber Brokers and Farmers Union of Liberia, Maryland Branch, of stealing rubber.

He said allegations of theft should be backed by documentation, investigation and credible evidence, warning that unverified accusations could damage the reputations of legitimate farmers and brokers and create unnecessary tensions between the corporation and surrounding communities.

Kyne recommended the establishment of clear procedures for determining the ownership and source of rubber delivered to buying points.

He suggested that buying centers maintain records containing the names of sellers, communities from which rubber was collected, quantities delivered and dates of transactions.

Such records, he said, would help identify stolen products while protecting legitimate farmers and traders.

He also encouraged brokers and farmers to maintain accurate transaction records and cooperate with verification procedures established by relevant authorities.

"Responsible recordkeeping," he said, would help build trust and reduce disputes within the sector.

Beyond market access, Kyne urged farmers to organize themselves into stronger cooperatives to improve their bargaining power, access training and purchase agricultural inputs collectively.

He said organized farmer groups would have a stronger voice when negotiating with companies and government institutions over prices, market conditions and development initiatives.

Kyne said Maryland has the potential to become a major center for rubber production, processing and trade because of its fertile land, experienced farmers and established rubber-producing communities.

But he warned that the county could continue losing significant economic opportunities if raw rubber leaves Maryland without adequate local processing and value addition.

He said the sector also requires improved roads, electricity, telecommunications and affordable financing.

Poor road infrastructure, in particular, continues to increase the difficulty and cost of moving rubber from remote farming communities to buying centers and markets, while inadequate electricity could discourage investors from establishing processing facilities.

Kyne called on the Cavalla Rubber Corporation and other potential investors to work closely with local authorities, traditional leaders, farmers' organizations and community representatives to develop a coordinated strategy for the sector.

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He said such a strategy should include production targets, fair purchasing arrangements, farmer training, environmental safeguards and mechanisms for resolving disputes.

Local communities, he added, should be involved in decisions concerning land use and the development of rubber-related infrastructure.

Kyne said a stronger rubber industry would generate benefits beyond farmers and brokers, potentially creating increased business for transport operators, traders, mechanics, food vendors, retailers, construction workers and financial service providers.

Increased economic activity in the sector, he noted, could stimulate commercial activity in Pleebo, Harper and other communities across Maryland County.

He also called for greater attention to environmental protection and sustainable farming practices as rubber production expands.

Farmers, he said, should receive appropriate guidance on maintaining productive farms while protecting soil, water sources and surrounding communities.

Kyne concluded by urging all stakeholders to prioritize fairness, transparency and long-term investment in Maryland's rubber industry.

He said stronger collaboration among farmers, brokers, investors, government institutions and the Cavalla Rubber Corporation could transform the sector into a more dependable source of employment, household income and sustainable economic growth for Maryland County.