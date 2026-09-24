Liberia: IAA Reform Drive Secures Kemah Second-Term Bid

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has re-nominated David A. Kemah to serve a second four-year term as Director General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), signaling continued executive confidence in his leadership of Liberia's public-sector internal audit and financial oversight system.

Kemah, who has served as head of the IAA since September 2022, holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Nichols College and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

His re-nomination comes after a first term marked by institutional reforms, regulatory developments, workforce expansion and efforts to strengthen internal controls and accountability across government spending entities.

Under Kemah's leadership from 2022 to 2026, the IAA undertook a series of modernization initiatives intended to strengthen the agency's capacity to safeguard public resources and improve fiscal integrity across government institutions.

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Among the major achievements was the development of the IAA's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, which is aligned with the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

The agency also completed major renovations at its headquarters while expanding its workforce to 263 employees. The expansion included 15 interns recruited through the President's Young Professional Program (PYPP) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The IAA also intensified professional development within the public-sector audit community.

More than 177 internal auditors working across 97 public entities were trained in international internal-audit standards, while IAA personnel obtained professional certifications, including Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) credentials, as well as advanced academic degrees.

Gender inclusion also emerged as a key component of Kemah's institutional reforms.

Upon assuming office, the Director General sought to address the limited representation of women in senior leadership positions by promoting women to several key executive and management roles.

These appointments included the Executive Director for Administration, Head of Human Resources, Director for Quality Assurance, Director for Internal Audit, Head of Procurement and County Sector Director.

The appointments, according to the IAA, contributed to a more inclusive and merit-based organizational culture within the agency.

Another significant reform was the establishment of the Audit Recommendation and Implementation Unit, tasked with following up on audit recommendations and monitoring efforts by public institutions to address identified weaknesses.

The unit is intended to strengthen the implementation phase of the audit process by ensuring that recommendations do not remain unresolved after audits are completed.

Kemah's first term was also marked by what the agency described as major regulatory and technical breakthroughs in public-sector internal auditing.

On June 25, 2026, the IAA formally launched Liberia's first-ever Internal Audit Regulations, providing an operational framework for implementation of the Internal Audit Agency Act of 2013.

The regulations were introduced alongside a Public Sector Internal Audit Compliance Checklist and a National Compliance Scorecard, tools designed to provide a more systematic approach to measuring compliance and strengthening internal controls within government institutions.

The IAA also introduced measures aimed at protecting public revenue and strengthening financial controls.

Among them was the embossed IAA Validation Stamp, introduced to help eliminate duplicate voucher processing.

The agency also established Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on transitory account reforms with key financial institutions and introduced the ISOFT Audit Management System to automate risk assessments, audit planning and other aspects of the audit process.

The reforms under Kemah's leadership subsequently received national recognition.

The IAA was ranked as the third top-performing public-sector entity in Liberia under the Executive's Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS).

The agency received the 2025 Performance Excellence Award from President Boakai in May 2026, further highlighting its performance during Kemah's first tenure.

The re-nomination also comes against the backdrop of an expanded IAA operational footprint, with agency personnel currently deployed across 97 government spending entities and seven counties.

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The continued deployment is intended to strengthen internal audit coverage and oversight across government institutions and improve compliance with public financial management requirements.

If confirmed for a second term, Kemah is expected to build on the institutional and regulatory foundations established during his first four years.

The second tenure is expected to place greater emphasis on digital integration and the expansion of automated audit processes across government.

With new regulatory frameworks, modern audit-management tools and an increasingly trained workforce in place, the IAA under Kemah is positioned to further strengthen internal controls, improve audit follow-up and promote greater transparency in the management of public resources.

The agency's continuing mandate remains centered on ensuring that public institutions adhere to established financial and administrative controls while strengthening accountability throughout government.

The IAA's guiding principle under the current administration remains encapsulated in its mantra: "Doing the right thing in the right way."