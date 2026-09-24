Rwanda/Liberia: Lone Star Set for AFCON 2027 Qualifier in Kigali

Liberia's Lone Star has completed its final preparations in Kigali ahead of Friday's crucial opening match in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the national team entering the campaign under mounting expectations to end the country's more than two-decade wait for a return to Africa's premier football tournament.

The Lone Star will face Rwanda on Friday, September 25, in Kigali before returning to action against Mali on September 29, with head coach Mohammed Erradi putting the final tactical details in place as his players prepare for the demanding September double-header.

The team's preparations in Rwanda have been accompanied by an unprecedented wave of financial and moral support from Liberia, as government, corporate institutions and football supporters rally behind the national team's qualification campaign.

At a recent fundraising gala held at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, serving as Chief Patron of Sports, and Youth and Sports Minister Attorney Cornelia Kruah-Togba announced an increase in the Lone Star's player appearance fees and winning bonuses from US$1,000 to US$2,500 per game.

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The incentive package has added to expectations surrounding the team as Liberia seeks to make significant progress in its bid to return to the AFCON finals.

The Liberia Petroleum Refining Company has also joined the national support campaign, with Managing Director Amos Tweh and principal deputies Jacob Smith and Eric Ceekay Sayee pledging US$20,000 toward the Lone Star's campaign.

The financial backing comes as the team prepares for a difficult qualifying group and seeks to build momentum from its recent international friendlies.

Liberia suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sierra Leone in the first encounter before responding with a commanding 3-1 victory in the return match.

The results provided Erradi with an opportunity to assess his players and make adjustments before the qualifiers, but the coach has remained guarded about the tactical details he intends to deploy against Rwanda.

"I cannot speak about our weaknesses; I don't have weaknesses now," Erradi told reporters in Monrovia.

"We have to work more behind closed doors with my players and technicians. You must be intelligent when you ask questions and protect your team."

With the opening qualifier now hours away, Erradi's priority is expected to be maintaining concentration and ensuring that the players execute the game plan against a Rwandan side playing on home soil.

Liberia's Football Association has officially released the 25-man roster for the September fixtures against Rwanda and Mali.

The squad combines experienced foreign-based professionals with players drawn from Liberia's domestic football scene, providing Erradi with options across all areas of the pitch.

Captain Oscar "Murphy" Dorley is expected to provide leadership in midfield, while the foreign-based contingent includes defender Sampson Dweh, Nohan Kenneh and Mark Pabai.

Dweh arrives in camp following his recent milestone with Czech club Viktoria Plzeň, while the presence of several European-based players is expected to add international experience to the Lone Star setup.

There were also late changes to the squad, with striker Emmanuel Flomo joining the camp in Kigali to replace Mohammed Kamara, who was ruled out through injury. Full-back Emmanuel Fully is also part of the final group.

The Lone Star will need to manage the physical and tactical demands of two difficult fixtures within four days, with the Rwanda encounter coming first before Mali provides the second major test on September 29.

Beyond the technical preparations, Liberia's football authorities and supporters have sought to create an atmosphere of national unity around the team.

Liberia National Football Fan Base President Hillary Johnson has been mobilizing supporters in Rwanda and neighboring countries, with plans to organize a strong Liberian presence inside the stadium for Friday's encounter.

The mobilization reflects the growing public interest surrounding Liberia's attempt to qualify for the 2027 AFCON, particularly after the government's decision to increase the financial incentives available to the players.

For a country that has waited more than 20 years to see the Lone Star return to the continental finals, the campaign carries considerable significance.

The team's preparations in Kigali therefore come against a backdrop of heightened expectations, with supporters demanding results while the coaching staff seeks to maintain focus on the immediate task.

The first objective is Rwanda.

Liberia will need to navigate the home advantage of the Rwandans and secure a result capable of giving the Lone Star momentum heading into the September 29 encounter against Mali.

Erradi's recent comments suggest that the coaching staff has been working privately on tactical adjustments, particularly after the contrasting results against Sierra Leone.

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The 3-1 victory in the return friendly demonstrated Liberia's ability to respond after defeat and provided the squad with confidence heading into the qualifiers.

But the AFCON qualifiers represent a different level of pressure, with every point potentially carrying significant weight as teams battle for places at the 2027 continental finals.

For the Lone Star, Friday's match is therefore more than another international fixture. It represents the opening step in a campaign that Liberia hopes will finally end its prolonged absence from the AFCON stage.

Lone Star's 25-Man Squad

Goalkeepers: Tommy Songo, Ashley Williams, Amos Wesseh.

Defenders: Philip Tarnue, Sampson Dweh, Emmanuel Fully, Sebastian Teclar, Jamal Arago, George Wallace.

Midfielders: Oscar "Murphy" Dorley, Divine Teah, Kenneth Nohan, Solomon Tweh, Kidness Cole, Mo Sangare.

Forwards: Nyenetue Franklin, Emmanuel Flomo, Prince Martor, Edward Ledlum, Bryant Farkarlun, Ayouba Kosia, Kpah Sherman, Peter Wilson, Sylvanus Nimely.