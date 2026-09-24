Liberia: Jallah Earns Second Liberia U-20 Call-Up for Wafu Tournament

Rising Liberian defensive prospect Darmien A. Jallah has earned his second call-up to the Liberia U-20 National Team, with the young defender set to join the Lone Star squad for the upcoming WAFU Zone A U-20 Qualifying Tournament in Bamako, Mali.

The tournament, scheduled for October 6-26, 2026, will serve as the regional qualifying pathway to the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, placing Jallah among a new generation of Liberian players seeking to establish themselves on the international stage.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA), in an official communication dated September 20 and signed by General Secretary Emmett Crayton, formally requested the release of Jallah from Australian A-League club Perth Glory FC for national team duty.

The LFA asked the Australian club to release the young defender on September 26 to join Liberia's U-20 camp and remain with the delegation throughout the tournament before returning to Perth Glory to resume his club responsibilities in Western Australia.

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Jallah, popularly known among Liberian football followers as "Aussieboy," has emerged as one of the promising young defenders in Liberia's growing diaspora football pool.

The versatile defender is capable of operating across the backline and has continued to attract attention through his performances in Australia, where his physical ability, work rate and tactical discipline have strengthened his reputation as a player with considerable potential.

His latest performance further underlined his progress. Jallah played the full 90 minutes for Perth Glory U-18 and provided an assist in the club's emphatic 6-1 victory over Western Knights U-18 in the NPL Western Australia League.

The performance comes at a time when the Liberian defender is gaining increased exposure and responsibility at youth level, providing him with valuable competitive experience ahead of his return to international duty.

Jallah's rise also gained significant attention earlier this year during Liberia's Talent Development Scheme (TDS) U-17 and U-20 development tour of the United Kingdom.

During that tour, his composure under pressure, defensive versatility and willingness to move play forward marked him out as one of the young players capable of contributing to Liberia's long-term football development.

His ability to play in multiple defensive positions gives Liberia's technical team additional flexibility as the country prepares for a demanding regional tournament.

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The upcoming assignment in Bamako will therefore represent another important stage in Jallah's development. Having already experienced international youth football, the defender now has an opportunity to compete against some of the region's emerging talents while continuing his transition toward higher-level professional football.

For the young defender, the call-up also comes as his club career continues to develop in Australia, where regular competition and exposure are providing an important platform for his growth.

Jallah's return to the national setup reflects the Liberia Football Association's continued effort to identify and integrate promising young Liberians playing both at home and abroad into the country's national development structure.

As Liberia prepares for the WAFU Zone A tournament, Jallah will be expected to bring his experience from Perth Glory into the Lone Star U-20 setup, while competing for a place in a squad seeking a strong showing in Bamako.

For "Aussieboy," however, the assignment carries significance beyond another national team appearance. It represents another opportunity to build his international credentials, gain tournament experience and continue positioning himself as one of Liberia's emerging defensive prospects.

With the WAFU tournament providing a pathway toward the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Jallah's second national-team call-up could prove another important chapter in what is becoming a closely watched young career.