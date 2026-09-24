Liberia: Ngafuan Woos Investors in New York

- Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has urged international investors to take a closer look at Liberia, highlighting the country's economic prospects, ongoing reforms and investment opportunities across several key sectors.

Speaking at a high-level Liberia Investment Roundtable in New York on September 22, Ngafuan presented the country as an emerging investment destination with opportunities in mining, agriculture, energy, telecommunications and climate finance.

"Liberia is stable, growing, reforming, and open for serious business," Ngafuan told participants, encouraging investors to explore opportunities in the country and become partners in its economic transformation.

The roundtable, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, was convened by the Office of the Political Advisor to the President in collaboration with the National Investment Commission.

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It brought together senior Liberian government officials and investment stakeholders to discuss opportunities for private-sector participation in Liberia's development.

Participants included Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban; Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah; Posts and Telecommunications Minister Sekou M. Kromah; Carbon Markets Authority Chief Executive Officer and Presidential Envoy on Climate Action Jeanine Cooper; Senior Advisor to the President Dr. Augustine Konneh; and Christian Dunbar, Senior Advisor for Investment Financing and Development and Presidential Special Envoy for Trade and Investment.

Ngafuan used the gathering to highlight the government's efforts to strengthen Liberia's investment climate, deepen economic reforms and attract private capital to support infrastructure development, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

The Finance Minister also emphasized Liberia's infrastructure needs, presenting them as areas where private investment and partnerships could play a significant role in the country's development.

The roundtable showcased what the government described as Liberia's largely untapped investment potential across mining, agriculture, energy, telecommunications and climate-related ventures.

Officials also used the meeting to signal the government's willingness to work with credible private-sector partners capable of bringing capital, expertise and employment opportunities to Liberia.

Ngafuan maintained that ongoing reforms and efforts to improve the country's economic fundamentals are intended to create a more attractive environment for domestic and international investment.

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His message to potential investors was that Liberia is seeking partnerships that can translate the country's natural resources and economic potential into infrastructure, jobs and broader economic growth.