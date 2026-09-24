Liberia: 'Nobody Owns Nimba'

-- Yealue Challenges Growing Political Division

Former Nimba County Representative and Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) member Cllr. Garrison Yealue has challenged growing calls for political unity in Nimba, insisting that the county's strength remains its "unity in diversity," while questioning the Unity Party-led Government's record on development, roads, drug enforcement and the reported US$1 billion in domestic revenue.

Speaking during an interview, Yealue said Nimbaians should be free to support different political parties and candidates without being branded as disloyal to the county.

He recalled the 2011 and 2023 elections, noting that Nimbaians supported different political parties and candidates. Yealue said he supported former President George Weah in 2023 while maintaining respect and professional relationships with political leaders from other parties.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yealue also rejected the idea that any individual or political group owns Nimba, saying political differences should not destroy relationships among citizens of the county.

On development, he questioned the impact of government programs in Nimba, particularly the use of heavy-duty "yellow machines" for road works.

Drawing from his previous experience at the Ministry of Public Works, Yealue said maintaining such equipment can be costly and argued that contracting qualified road construction companies could provide better value for public funds.

He also questioned the status of projects promised for Nimba, saying residents have heard several commitments but continue to wait for some projects to be completed.

On the Government's reported achievement of more than US$1 billion in domestic revenue, Yealue questioned whether the increase is being felt by ordinary Liberians.

He challenged journalists to visit major markets, including Waterside, Duala and Red Light, and speak with ordinary citizens about whether the reported revenue increase has improved their daily lives.

Yealue also addressed the Government's fight against illicit drugs, saying he supports efforts to combat drug trafficking but questioned whether investigations are reaching the major players behind the trade.

He declined to discuss details of an ongoing drug-related case, citing his professional involvement as one of the lawyers in the matter.

The former lawmaker further called for transparency in major national investigations and said international assistance could help strengthen public confidence in such investigations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Nimba's political leadership, Yealue said no individual should be treated as the owner of the county, stressing that political differences can exist while citizens remain united.

He also discussed the political positions of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Senator Prince Y. Johnson and Senator Samuel Koga, saying political alliances and future political roles remain subject to political decisions.

Yealue's comments come amid renewed political discussions over Nimba's leadership, development priorities and the direction of national politics ahead of the 2029 elections.