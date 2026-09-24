Liberia: NCD Bids Farewell to Disability Advocate Yarsiah

- As He Leaves for UK Chevening Scholarship

National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) has bid farewell to Liberian disability rights advocate B. William Yarsiah as he departs for the United Kingdom to pursue a master's degree in Inclusive Education under the Chevening Scholarship program.

Yarsiah, Executive Director of the African Youth with Disabilities Network in Liberia, paid a courtesy visit to the NCD ahead of his departure to thank the Commission's management and staff for their moral, financial and institutional support throughout his scholarship application and preparations.

"Something we started in 2025 has come to fruition today," Yarsiah said, expressing appreciation to the Commission for supporting him throughout the process.

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He specifically thanked NCD Acting Executive Director Apostle Dr. J. Aaron Wright Sr., saying the Commission played an important role in supporting his English-language preparation and visa process.

Yarsiah also expressed appreciation to individual NCD staff members who contributed financially toward his preparations, saying their support would remain an important part of his academic journey.

As he prepares to study in the UK, Yarsiah said he is mindful of the responsibility that comes with the opportunity, recalling advice that he would be representing both Liberia and the disability community while abroad.

"I am trusting that God gives me the wisdom and understanding to be able to come back with flying colors, so that Liberia will be proud of my performance in the UK," he said.

In remarks, Wright congratulated Yarsiah and encouraged him to remain focused on his studies and his responsibility to Liberia's disability community.

He also urged persons with disabilities across Liberia to draw inspiration from Yarsiah's achievement and pursue opportunities for higher education, professional development and personal growth.

"The Commission recognizes education as a powerful pathway to empowerment, leadership, self-reliance, and meaningful participation in national development," Wright said.

"Mr. Yarsiah's achievement demonstrates that persons with disabilities can pursue and attain opportunities that contribute to both individual advancement and the development of the nation," he added.

Wright also acknowledged Yarsiah's appeal regarding the welfare of his family while he studies abroad and encouraged the Commission's leadership, staff and members of the disability community to continue supporting his wife and children during his absence.

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"We are happy that you have reached this point, and we want you to know that your family remains part of our concern while you pursue this important opportunity," Wright said.

NCD Human Resource Manager Madam Hannah also commended Yarsiah for his determination and commitment, describing his achievement as an example that "disability is not inability."

She expressed confidence that his studies would contribute not only to his personal and professional development but also to the advancement of persons with disabilities in Liberia.

The NCD said Yarsiah's achievement underscores the importance of education and professional development in empowering persons with disabilities and strengthening their participation and leadership in national development.