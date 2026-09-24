Liberia: Brewerville Mayor Calls for Unity

24 September 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

- Urge Community Leaders to Work Together for Development

BREWERVILLE CITY, September 24, 2026 -- Brewerville City Mayor Florence Parker During has called for greater unity among community leaders and residents, saying cooperation is essential to advancing development across the city.

Mayor During said Brewerville's progress depends on citizens and community leaders working together toward common development goals.

"With unity, the work of Brewerville will be easy and it will move the city forward," she said.

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The mayor made the statement during an engagement with residents of Kamara Town in the Kpor River community, where she attended a stakeholders' meeting convened by community leaders and residents.

The meeting focused on governance and administrative issues affecting the Kpor River community, including questions surrounding community leadership, geographical boundaries and the relationship between local communities and the city administration.

At the opening of the meeting, head of the community's constitutional committee, Joseph Jekay Brown, welcomed Mayor During and her delegation and thanked them for honoring the community's invitation.

Brown also commended the mayoral administration for what he described as visible progress since taking office.

According to Brown, the gathering was intended to provide greater clarity on the administrative and governance structure affecting Kpor River, particularly the responsibilities of community leaders and their relationship with the Brewerville City administration.

Responding to questions from residents, Mayor During clarified the respective roles and responsibilities of community, ward and city leadership.

She also commended Brown and other community leaders for drafting a constitution intended to guide the administration of the area.

Mayor During pledged her administration's support for reviewing the document and facilitating the appropriate process toward its approval.

Representatives from several towns and villages also thanked the mayor for attending the meeting and appealed to her administration for support in addressing challenges confronting their respective communities.

Mayor During reiterated that cooperation between the city administration, community leaders and residents would be essential to addressing those challenges and advancing development across Brewerville.

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