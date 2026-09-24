Liberia: Moh Launches Five-Year Adolescent Health Strategy

-Targets Sexual, Reproductive Health and Nutrition Challenges

- The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched a five-year national strategy aimed at addressing sexual and reproductive health, nutrition and protection challenges confronting adolescents across Liberia.

The National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Nutrition Strategy 2026-2031 was unveiled Wednesday at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Congo Town.

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Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister for Health Services and Chief Medical Officer of Liberia Dr. Catherine T. Cooper said the strategy provides a comprehensive framework for addressing health and related challenges affecting adolescents.

"Today, on behalf of the Ministry of Health, we are proud to officially launch the Five-Year Adolescent Health Strategy," Cooper said.

The strategy seeks to improve adolescents' access to quality sexual and reproductive health and nutrition services while addressing social and behavioral barriers that affect their health and well-being.

Presenting the strategy, Acting Director of the Family Health Division Dr. Nuntia K. Gbanlon-Nuahn outlined its rationale, development process, guiding principles, vision, mission, goals and strategic objectives.

She said the initiative is intended to ensure that adolescents across Liberia have access to appropriate health information and services while strengthening the policy, legal and institutional environment surrounding adolescent health.

Gbanlon-Nuahn said challenges facing young people extend beyond the health sector and require coordinated action from government institutions, development partners, communities and other stakeholders.

"From teenage pregnancy and nutrition deficiencies to HIV prevention, school retention and access to information, these issues cannot be resolved by the Ministry of Health alone," she said.

Also speaking, UNICEF Country Representative Shairose Mawji, on behalf of the United Nations Resident Coordinator, described the launch as more than the unveiling of another government policy document, saying it represents a commitment to Liberia's young people and the country's future.

"Today matters. We've heard that today is more than a moment; it is a commitment to Liberia's young people and to the country's future," Mawji said.

She noted that adolescents constitute a significant segment of Liberia's population and represent an important opportunity for the country to strengthen its human capital and long-term development prospects.

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According to Mawji, investing in adolescent health can generate benefits beyond individual young people by improving outcomes for families, communities and the country as a whole.

The Ministry of Health said implementation of the five-year strategy will focus on improving adolescent sexual and reproductive health and nutrition outcomes while strengthening coordination and creating a more supportive environment for young people to access essential services.