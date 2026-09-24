Liberia: Bong Commerce Steps Up Fight Against Expired Goods

GBARNGA, Bong County, Sept. 24, 2026-- The Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Bong County office has destroyed expired and unwholesome goods collected from businesses across the county, warning traders against putting unsafe products on the market.

The office carried out the latest disposal during its monthly enforcement exercise, following routine inspections of markets and other commercial areas.

Bong County Senior Commerce Inspector G. David Mentuah Sr. said the exercise aims to ensure that expired, damaged, and unsafe goods are removed from circulation and properly destroyed.

He said products found during inspections are taken off the market and kept for disposal to prevent them from being returned to consumers.

Mentuah urged traders and business owners to check expiration dates and the condition of their products before selling them.

He said the Commerce Ministry will continue its inspections and enforcement activities across Bong County to protect consumers and ensure that businesses comply with Liberia's commercial regulations.