Liberia: Akinsanya Hints 2029 Margibi Senatorial Bid - Says 'It's Time for Bassa People to Be Represented in the Senate'

A potential political shake-up is brewing in Margibi County as prominent Margibian Israel Akinsanya has hinted at contesting the 2029 Senatorial election, declaring that the Bassa people of Margibi deserve direct representation at the Liberian Senate.

In a statement posted to his social media platforms that has since gone viral across the county, Akinsanya said "The people of Margibi need a different kind of representation! It's high time the Bassa people of Margibi are represented at the house of Senate! 2029 here we come."

Though brief, the statement has sparked intense political debate in Kakata, Weala, Harbel and other parts of the county, with many interpreting it as a formal declaration of intent nearly three years ahead of the elections.

Margibi County is politically and ethnically diverse, home to a large population of Kpelle, Bassa, Mano and other groups. The county has five electoral districts, which for years, there have been quiet complaints among Bassa communities, particularly in District 1 (Worhn, Marshall), District 3 (Giboi, Du), and District 4 (Boy-Charlie, Yarnquelleh), that despite being one of the largest ethnic blocs in the county, they have been politically marginalized in the Senate.

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Currently, Margibi County is represented in the Senate by two senators whose political base has historically been rooted more in the Kpelle-dominated areas of Kakata and Gibi. One of them will be fighting for reelection in 2029 while the other will do so three years later, in 2032.

Akinsanya's statement taps directly into that sentiment, and according to political analysts in Kakata, his message is strategic and resonates at the grassroots.

"What Akinsanya is saying is not new, but no one has been bold enough to say it this clearly," said a local youth leader in Kakata. "The Bassa of Margibi feel they vote, but they are not represented. They provide the numbers during presidential elections but are left out of the Senate."

While not yet a nationally established politician, Akinsanya is understood to be a vocal advocate for youth and Bassa empowerment in Margibi, with growing influence on Facebook and community radio discussions.

He is a longtime political player with the Liberty Party, serving in the capacity of its Chairman. He worked closely with the party's late founder and political leader, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine. He also tasted governmental portfolios. During the regime of former President George Weah, he served as commissioner of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA).

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Sources close to him say his hint at 2029 is being backed by a group of young professionals, traditional Bassa chiefs, and former community leaders who want "a different kind of representation" -- one focused on education, youth employment, and farm-to-market roads for Bassa farming communities, and inclusive county development.

Liberia's next senatorial elections will be held in 2029, when one seat in Margibi will be contested following the 2023 elections. The early declaration gives Arkinsaya nearly three years to build structures across the county's 5 districts.

Political observers believe his ethnic-based message could be both his biggest strength and his biggest challenge. While it will galvanize the Bassa vote, Margibi's electoral history shows that winning requires a cross-ethnic coalition.

"To win Margibi, you need Kakata plus Gibi plus the Farmington River belt. No single tribe can win it alone," noted a Margibi political commentator. "But if Aekinsaya can frame the Bassa representation as a matter of equity and county unity, not tribalism, he could become a serious contender."

For now, Arkinsaya has not unveiled a party platform or confirmed whether he will contest on a political party ticket or as an independent, but his supporters say consultations are ongoing.

His final line, "2029 here we come," has left no doubt that the race for Margibi's Senate has unofficially begun. Efforts to get more details from Arkinsaya about his policy agenda were ongoing at press time.