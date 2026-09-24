Liberia: Prophet Key Warns Up - Descends On Costa

- Liberian religious figure Prophet Key has sharply criticized political commentator Henry Costa, accusing him of double standards and alleged political opportunism while warning the Unity Party (UP) government against attempts to remove him from social media.

Speaking to supporters of the Unity Party, Prophet Key described Costa as a "blackmailer" and questioned his political standing in Liberia.

"Henry Costa is a blackmailer," Prophet Key said, accusing the political commentator of maintaining relationships with both the ruling party and opposition forces.

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He alleged that Costa moves between political groups and accused him of receiving financial support from different sides. "He is here and here, he is with the ruling party and with the opposition, taking money from so, taking money from so," Prophet Key alleged.

The comments come against the backdrop of Costa's previous involvement in Liberia's political affairs. Costa was once closely associated with Unity Party political activities and later became involved with the Coalition for Democratic Change during the 2023 election period before subsequently reconciling with President Joseph Boakai.

Prophet Key also challenged the Unity Party-led government over what he described as possible attempts to restrict his presence on social media, warning that any attempt to remove him from social media would not silence him, saying he would continue speaking from outside Liberia if necessary.

"If you give me hard time, I will just leave from this country and go sit down in a different country," he said.

Prophet Key went further, using military language to describe how he would respond to any attempt to restrict his social media activities.

"I will bombard you until you get confused. I will go long range and just be launching," he said, comparing his proposed response to military attacks.

He also declared that he could continue using social media from outside the country and challenged anyone to prevent him from doing so.

"No man can take me from social media in Liberia. I will go long range and be launching," Prophet Key said.

Prophet Key's comments have since generated discussion among citizens, with some describing his latest confrontation with the Unity Party as another indication of renewed political tension involving the ruling party and its critics.

However, the claim that Prophet Key is "ready again" for the Unity Party reflects public commentary and should not be presented as an established political fact without evidence of his current political alignment.

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The Unity Party government has not been quoted in the statement responding to Prophet Key's remarks.