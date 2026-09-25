Nigeria: Houses Destroyed As Floods Wreak Havoc in Ebonyi Community

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the flooding began on Tuesday after heavy rainfall, which caused a river near the community to overflow its banks.

Many houses and farmlands worth millions of naira were ruined after floods submerged several communities in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the flooding began on Tuesday after heavy rainfall, which caused a river near the community to overflow its banks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Several houses were submerged, with some structures - mainly mud houses - collapsing shortly after the floodwaters surrounded them.

Some residents were rendered homeless after the flooding forced their buildings to collapse.

One of the buildings in Akaeze was seen in a video clip that circulated on Facebook partially collapsing after being overwhelmed by surging floodwaters.

Succour for stranded residents

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Odii, has announced a N5 million donation to the affected residents.

Mr Odii made the donation on Thursday through a delegation led by the state's PDP Chairman, Chukwuma Igwe, during a visit to the affected community.

Mr Igwe told reporters that about 134 families were affected by the flooding.

Addressing the victims and community leaders, a member of the delegation, Igboke Felix, said the donation was meant to provide immediate assistance to those affected.

Mr Igboke, who is the PDP candidate for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, said Mr Odii would have personally visited the community but was unavailable due to other engagements.

"We are here to commiserate with you. It's quite unfortunate, even though it is avoidable and can be corrected.

"Whatever we are going to do today, we are doing it as a party, not as a government," he said.

The politician assured the distressed residents that government representatives would still visit them for further assistance.

"NEMA and other people will come for intervention because it's not a very small disaster," he stated.

Mr Igboke vowed that Mr Odii would seek a permanent solution to the flooding problem in the community and other affected parts of Ebonyi if elected governor in 2027.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the proposed PDP-led administration would focus on addressing the causes of the flooding rather than relying on emergency interventions after disasters.

"By the grace of God, when we come to office (in 2027), whatever causes this environmental disaster, we are going to make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

'I have never seen this kind of flood'

The Chairman of Amaegbu Village in Umuobor Community, Abia Okoro, told reporters that the community had never experienced flooding as severe as this latest disaster.

Mr Okoro attributed the area's vulnerability to its proximity to the riverbank.

"This is the Amaegbu Community. It is affected by the flood because we are nearer to the riverbank.

READF ALSO: 2027: Police react to Ebonyi governor, council chairman's threats against opposition

"Everywhere was filled with flood. Even in my own house, the water is still on the roof," he said.

Mr Okoro, who pointed to some of the damaged houses, said the disaster had displaced residents and destroyed property.

The community leader added that he had never witnessed such flooding in the community throughout his lifetime.

"It has never happened since I was born," he said.

The affected residents appealed to the Ebonyi State and federal governments to urgently provide relief materials and intervene to prevent further flooding in the community.