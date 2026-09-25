Liberia: PUL Marks 62nd Anniversary With Focus On Media Empowerment

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will commemorate its 62nd anniversary on Wednesday, September 30, with activities focused on strengthening independent media to support democracy, accountability and sustainable development.

The anniversary will be observed under the theme, "62 Years On: Empowering Independent Media for Democracy, Accountability, and Sustainable Development."

According to the Union, the celebration will include a parade through Monrovia, followed by an indoor program featuring motivational speeches and a high-level panel discussion on strengthening independent media and its role in democratic governance and national development.

The PUL said the anniversary reflects more than six decades of advocacy for journalists' rights, freedom of speech and expression, ethical journalism and accountable governance in Liberia.

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As part of the celebration, the National Media Council of Liberia is expected to release a report covering cases it has investigated involving alleged ethical breaches, press freedom violations and challenges to freedom of speech and expression.

The Union said this year's celebration also comes as it renews efforts to construct a national headquarters that would serve as a permanent center for press freedom advocacy, professional development, ethical journalism and the protection of journalists.

About 150 participants are expected to attend the celebration, including journalists, media practitioners, journalism students, civil society representatives and stakeholders from government, the diplomatic community and private sector.

The PUL said souvenir T-shirts and caps are available at its head office on Warner Avenue, 9th Street, Sinkor, and are also being distributed to journalists and media practitioners across the country.

The Union is expected to release the full itinerary for the anniversary activities on Monday, September 28, including the names of speakers and panelists drawn from development finance and investment, diplomacy, law, government and the media.

The PUL has encouraged journalists, media and communications practitioners and members of the public to participate in the anniversary activities.

It said participation is particularly important for its members, describing the anniversary as an opportunity for professional learning, networking, exchange of ideas and greater solidarity within Liberia's media community.