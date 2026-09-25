River Gee County Senator Francis Saidy Dopoh II has moved to reassure Liberians, particularly journalists, activists and social-media users, that Liberia's newly enacted Cybercrime Act is not intended to suppress criticism, journalism or peaceful dissent, insisting that the law is targeted at cyber-related threats and abuse rather than legitimate expression.

"On free speech, let me be clear: this law has no intent to silence free speech," Dopoh said in a statement defending the legislation he helped champion through the Liberian Senate.

The River Gee County Senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Posts and Telecommunications and is also the sponsor of Liberia's Data Protection Act, said the Cybercrime Act of 2025 should not be viewed as a tool for restricting the constitutional rights of Liberians to express opinions or criticize government.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Instead, he said, the legislation is intended to address conduct that poses identifiable threats to individuals, institutions and national security in Liberia's rapidly expanding digital environment.

The law was approved by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on July 3, 2026, after more than four years of legislative consideration. The Executive Mansion subsequently published the legislation, while the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has listed the printed Cybercrime Act among Liberia's approved Acts.

Dopoh's intervention comes amid heightened public interest in how the new law will affect online speech, particularly as Liberians increasingly use Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok and other digital platforms for political debate, journalism, business and civic engagement.

The senator said the law is not directed at "honest opinion, criticism of government, journalism or peaceful dissent."

Rather, he identified threats of violence, harassment, incitement to violence, fraud and the exploitation of children as among the conduct the law is intended to address.

The distinction is significant because the Cybercrime Act contains provisions dealing with online communications, including cyberstalking, incitement, harmful data messages and the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

Under the Act, cyberstalking provisions address specified communications intended to bully, threaten or harass another person where the communication places that person in fear of death, violence or bodily injury. The law also addresses certain threats involving kidnapping, injury and extortion.

The Act further criminalizes certain forms of communication intended to incite property damage or violence.

Another provision addresses the intentional distribution of harmful data messages, while a separate section criminalizes the non-consensual distribution of intimate images through a computer system.

The legislation also provides a mechanism through which a person who believes prohibited material is being distributed can seek a court order to prevent further distribution or require the removal or disabling of access to the material.

For Dopoh, however, these provisions should not be interpreted as a general restriction on speech.

He argued that the legislation is designed to protect citizens from forms of digital abuse that can cause tangible harm while maintaining the rights of individuals to participate in public debate.

The senator specifically pointed to the law's potential benefits for women, girls and children, saying it will help address online threats, blackmail and the sharing of private images without consent.

The legislation also covers a broader range of cyber offences unrelated to speech, including unauthorized access to computer systems, unlawful interception, interference with computer data and computer systems, computer-related fraud and forgery, identity theft and child sexual exploitation material.

Dopoh said these provisions are necessary as Liberia becomes increasingly dependent on digital platforms for financial transactions, communication and the delivery of essential services.

"It protects your money, including mobile money, bank accounts and online payments, from fraud and scams," he said.

He also identified banks, telecommunications companies, utilities and hospitals as institutions that require protection from cyber threats because of their importance to the functioning of the Liberian economy and public services.

But it is the law's implementation that Dopoh says will determine whether its objectives are achieved without undermining citizens' rights.

He is calling on the Executive and implementing agencies to establish the institutional structures required under the legislation, including the Liberia National Cybersecurity Center (LNCC) and the Liberia Cybersecurity Emergency Response Team (LCERT).

He wants the government to establish a 24-hour contact point for cybersecurity emergencies and issue the Presidential Order designating Liberia's Critical National Information Infrastructure.

Dopoh is also urging the government to issue clear implementation guidelines, train law-enforcement officers and other relevant officials, and publish regulations required under the Act within the prescribed timeframe.

He further called for dedicated funding and a nationwide public-awareness campaign to ensure that Liberians understand the law before it is aggressively enforced.

The demand for public education is particularly relevant to the free-speech debate because much of the law's impact will depend on how law-enforcement authorities, prosecutors and courts distinguish legitimate online expression from criminal conduct.

Liberia's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and freedom of the press under Article 15, making the manner in which the Cybercrime Act is enforced a matter of importance to journalists and other public communicators.

Dopoh said the legislation itself provides for prosecutions to be conducted in accordance with human rights standards and said people who report cybersecurity violations in good faith should also receive protection.

His position places the emphasis on enforcement rather than merely the wording of the legislation.

For journalists, the practical question will be how provisions concerning harmful messages, threats, harassment and incitement are applied when online commentary involves public officials, political disputes or controversial issues.

For ordinary users, the law introduces a clearer legal framework around conduct that previously could be difficult to address, particularly cyber-enabled fraud, identity theft, online threats and the distribution of intimate material without consent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dopoh said the law should ultimately help create a safer digital environment in which Liberians can participate in online commerce and communication without becoming victims of cybercrime.

He also linked cybersecurity to economic confidence, arguing that stronger digital protections can help attract investment and support job creation.

The senator said Liberia cannot fully participate in the modern digital economy without establishing stronger protections for its information systems, financial platforms and critical infrastructure.

But he maintained that cybersecurity and civil liberties should not be treated as competing objectives.

The challenge, therefore, will be ensuring that the law is enforced against genuine cybercrime while legitimate political criticism, journalism, civic advocacy and peaceful dissent remain protected.

Dopoh urged Liberians to familiarize themselves with the new law and understand both their rights and responsibilities.

"To every citizen: learn the law, use the internet responsibly, and report abuse," he said.

He added that Liberia's goal should be a digital environment where citizens can conduct business, communicate and express themselves without fear of cyber threats.

"Let us build a Liberia where every person can go online safely, do business with confidence, and speak their mind without fear of threats," Dopoh concluded.