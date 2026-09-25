Ghana: Galamsey Threatens Country's Coastal Economy - Ucc Prof

Ghana risks losing parts of its coastline and economic activities associated with the ocean if illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and other irresponsible activities along the coast are not urgently addressed, a Professor of Environmental Science at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Ernest Amankwa Afrifa, has warned.

He said increasing saline intrusion and the spread of mining-related pollution into coastal areas could worsen over the next 10 years, limiting the use of beaches and coastal zones for recreation and other economic activities. Read More