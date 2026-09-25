Africa Initiative to Tackle Quick Money Syndrome At Conference

The Made for More Africa Initiative of the Victor Bello Foundation is set to address the culture of instant gratification and the pursuit of quick wealth among young people at its 6th Annual Conference in Jos, Plateau State.

The conference, themed "The Bigger Picture: Building for Legacy in an Age of Instant Gratification," is scheduled for November 7, 2026, in Jos.

The foundation explained that its work focuses on helping young people rediscover the dignity of honest work, patience, and the building of something real.

The organisation said its intervention was informed by what it described as the "fast money syndrome," which it linked to the growing belief that success must come quickly and that something is wrong when financial results do not arrive immediately.

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According to the foundation, social media often exposes young people to the visible outcomes of success, such as cars, trips and lifestyles, while concealing the years of discipline, failure and sacrifice behind them.

It noted that the pressure had pushed some young people towards internet fraud and other dangerous shortcuts, while others had experienced difficulties such as living beyond their means, feeling ashamed of honest work and losing patience with their personal development.

"We call this the fast money syndrome, and it is what our work exists to address," the foundation stated.

It added that its approach was not to shame young people for wanting more but to help them rediscover the dignity of honest work, patience and building something real.

The organisation disclosed that its campaign last year, tagged The Big Reset, involved a roundtable of young leaders, a secondary school engagement, activities on the streets of Jos and a conference that filled its venue to capacity.

The campaign, it said, engaged over 1,000 young people across the year. Following the campaign, the foundation connected many participants to skills training, noting that telling young people what not to do was not enough without providing practical alternatives.

According to the organisers, this year's conference will challenge young people to consider what they are building and whether it will still matter in 20 years.

The foundation invited Abdulrazaque Bello to deliver the keynote address, citing his years as director of Media and Public Affairs at the Nigerian Governors' Forum and his experience mentoring young people.

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The organisers said Bello would help participants understand what it means to build something that lasts, including a career and a legacy.

The keynote address is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will last 40 minutes. The expected audience comprises secondary school students, tertiary students, young professionals and youth-led organisations.