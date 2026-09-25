Africa: All of Africa Today - September 25, 2026

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Uganda Begins $121M South Sudan Power Interconnection Project

Uganda has commenced implementation of the South Sudan-Uganda Power Interconnection Project (SUPIP) after securing US$121 million from the African Development Fund (ADF) to finance the Ugandan component of the regional electricity initiative. Combined with counterpart funding from the Ugandan government, the financing will support the construction of high-voltage transmission infrastructure linking Uganda's electricity grid to South Sudan. The project is expected to facilitate cross-border electricity trade, strengthen Uganda's northern transmission network, and provide South Sudan with access to more reliable and affordable power.

Malawi's Electoral Body Under Fire Over Relocation to Blantyre

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The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is facing pressure over plans to relocate to Blantyre - the country's commercial capital - alongside a string of staff union grievances that risk undermining public confidence in the body ahead of upcoming elections. An executive order directed MEC to move its headquarters back to Blantyre after it had relocated to Lilongwe in June 2023 to be closer to the seat of government. The commission's staff union has demanded an urgent meeting with leadership, citing unresolved issues surrounding the relocation and lease uncertainties.

Liberian Govt Says Cybercrime Law Doesn't Target Free Speech

Senator Francis Dopoh has reassured Liberians - particularly journalists, activists, and social media users - that the newly enacted cybercrime law is not intended to suppress criticism or peaceful dissent. This clarification follows the recent arrest of an individual over a social media post, which sparked public debate about the legislation. Dopoh said the law instead targets behaviors posing direct threats to individuals, institutions, and national security. He added that its protections for women, girls, and children will help combat online threats, blackmail, and the non-consensual sharing of private images.

Zimbabwe Parliament Wants State of Emergency Over Harare Sewage Crisis

Harare is facing a public health crisis as raw sewage continues flowing into rivers feeding Lake Chivero, the capital's main water source, according to a parliamentary committee report. The report paints a grim picture of Zimbabwe's deteriorating wastewater management system, stating that only 20 of the country's 63 sewage treatment plants are currently operational. Active plants discharge an estimated 570 megaliters of raw sewage daily, worsening pollution levels across major water sources.