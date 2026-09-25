Rwanda/Liberia: CAF Appoints Zambian Referee for Rwanda-Liberia Afcon Qualifier

Monrovia — The Confederation of African Football has appointed Zambian referee Hillary Hambaba to officiate Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Rwanda and Liberia at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The Group K encounter is scheduled for Sept. 25, with both teams opening their campaigns in the race for a place at the 2027 AFCON tournament.

Hambaba, 39, will be assisted by compatriots Trywell Nyirenda and Francis Swaba, who will serve as assistant referees one and two, respectively. Chanshi Kasongo, also from Zambia, has been appointed as the fourth official.

Kenyan official Agwanda Richard Obare will serve as match commissioner, while Eritrean Yohannes Ghirmai has been appointed referee assessor.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Hambaba is an experienced international official who has been on the FIFA international referees list since 2023. He was also named among six Zambian central referees selected for the 2026 FIFA panel.

His recent assignments include matches in major CAF competitions. During the 2025-26 season, Hambaba officiated CAF Champions League matches, including the group-stage encounter between Morocco's AS FAR and Algeria's JS Kabylie. He also handled a CAF Confederation Cup group-stage match between South Africa's Stellenbosch FC and Tanzania's Singida Black Stars.

Hambaba also officiated at the 2026 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco, including the semifinal between Morocco and Senegal.

The appointment gives Hambaba another opportunity to oversee a high-profile international fixture as Rwanda and Liberia begin their campaigns in Group K.

Liberia will be seeking a positive result in Kigali under head coach Mohammed Adil Erradi, while Rwanda will look to make home advantage count in the opening qualifier.