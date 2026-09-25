Rwanda/Liberia: CAF Appoints Zambian Referee for Rwanda-Liberia Afcon Qualifier

25 September 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Monrovia — The Confederation of African Football has appointed Zambian referee Hillary Hambaba to officiate Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Rwanda and Liberia at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The Group K encounter is scheduled for Sept. 25, with both teams opening their campaigns in the race for a place at the 2027 AFCON tournament.

Hambaba, 39, will be assisted by compatriots Trywell Nyirenda and Francis Swaba, who will serve as assistant referees one and two, respectively. Chanshi Kasongo, also from Zambia, has been appointed as the fourth official.

Kenyan official Agwanda Richard Obare will serve as match commissioner, while Eritrean Yohannes Ghirmai has been appointed referee assessor.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Hambaba is an experienced international official who has been on the FIFA international referees list since 2023. He was also named among six Zambian central referees selected for the 2026 FIFA panel.

His recent assignments include matches in major CAF competitions. During the 2025-26 season, Hambaba officiated CAF Champions League matches, including the group-stage encounter between Morocco's AS FAR and Algeria's JS Kabylie. He also handled a CAF Confederation Cup group-stage match between South Africa's Stellenbosch FC and Tanzania's Singida Black Stars.

Hambaba also officiated at the 2026 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco, including the semifinal between Morocco and Senegal.

The appointment gives Hambaba another opportunity to oversee a high-profile international fixture as Rwanda and Liberia begin their campaigns in Group K.

Liberia will be seeking a positive result in Kigali under head coach Mohammed Adil Erradi, while Rwanda will look to make home advantage count in the opening qualifier.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.