Namibia Make Winning Start to TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Pamoja 2027 Qualification Campaign

Qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations get underway on Thursday, with a heavyweight clash between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire the pick of the bunch. Meanwhile, top sports lawyers are preparing to thrash out whether Senegal or Morocco won the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Namibia have made a winning start to their qualification campaign for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 with a 1-0 Group G victory over Congo in Gaborone, Botswana, on Thursday.

The only goal of the game was scored by South Africa-based Bethuel Muzeu in the 47th minute as he headed his side in front.

Namibia enjoyed the lion's share of possession, but Congo had their chances, although they were wayward in their shooting.

Riaan Hanamub was excellent for the hosts in the full-back position and made several rampaging runs forward.

Namibia are hoping for a return to the continental finals when they are played in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from 19 June to 17 July next year.

They last played at the 2023 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire, while Congo have not qualified since 2015.

There are several other TotalEnergies CAF AFCON qualifiers on Thursday.

The headline fixture sees former African champions Côte d'Ivoire host West African rivals Ghana in Bouaké, with returning Elephants coach Hervé Renard beginning his second spell in charge.

Cameroon open their Group G campaign at home to Comoros, while DR Congo welcome Equatorial Guinea in Group E, where Sierra Leone also host Zimbabwe in another intriguing encounter.

Tunisia begin a new era under coach Mouine Chaâbani when they host Uganda, with experienced internationals Ferjani Sassi, Aïssa Laïdouni and Ali Maâloul returning to the squad. Uganda are already assured of a place at the finals as co-hosts, leaving just one qualification berth available to the other three Group H teams.

Libya also begin their Group H campaign at home to Botswana, while Mauritania welcome Central African Republic in Group F.