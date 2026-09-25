Libya/Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo, Mauritania Make Winning Starts As Libya Snatch Late Draw

Qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations get underway on Thursday, with a heavyweight clash between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire the pick of the bunch. Meanwhile, top sports lawyers are preparing to thrash out whether Senegal or Morocco won the 2025 edition of the tournament.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying group stage got underway on Thursday, with DR Congo, Mauritania and Libya among the teams in action on the opening day.

DR Congo made a winning start in Group E, defeating Equatorial Guinea 2-0 at home, while Mauritania claimed a 3-1 victory over Central African Republic in Group F. In Group H, Libya recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Botswana in a dramatic finish.

DR Congo make home advantage count

DR Congo began their Group E campaign with a controlled 2-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea, with Chancel Mbemba and Yoane Wissa finding the net.

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The hosts needed only four minutes to take the lead. Mbemba rose to meet Arthur Masuaku's delivery from a corner and headed the ball beyond Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesús Owono.

Equatorial Guinea looked for a response and created opportunities as the first half progressed, but DR Congo maintained their advantage into the interval.

The visitors tested Matthieu Epolo early in the second half, with Saúl Coco forcing a save from distance, while DR Congo continued to threaten through their attacking players. Owono then denied Nathanaël Mbuku with a header as the hosts pressed for a second.

The decisive moment arrived in the 72nd minute. Yoane Wissa collected the ball inside the area and finished into the bottom corner to double DR Congo's advantage.

Equatorial Guinea continued to push in the closing stages, but Epolo produced a late save to deny Loren Zúñiga and preserve his clean sheet as DR Congo opened their qualifying campaign with three points.

Mauritania overcome Central African Republic

In Group F, Mauritania also began their campaign with a victory, beating Central African Republic 3-1.

Aboubakary Koïta opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Central African Republic responded to level the contest through Goduine Koyalipou.

Mauritania regained the lead through Dawda Camara before Mamadou Diallo added a third, giving the hosts a two-goal cushion and securing all three points.

The result gives Mauritania an early advantage in Group F ahead of their next qualifier, with Central African Republic set to look for a response when the two teams continue their qualifying campaigns.

Libya fight back to earn point

There was late drama in Group H, where Libya recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Botswana.

Botswana took control of the match through Tumisang Orebonye, who struck twice to put the visitors in a commanding position.

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Libya responded after falling two goals behind, with Maruwan Alhibeeshi reducing the deficit and giving the hosts renewed hope of salvaging something from the contest.

That hope was realised in stoppage time when Libya were awarded a penalty. Ezoo El Mariamy stepped up and converted to make it 2-2, completing a late comeback and ensuring the two sides shared the points.

The draw leaves both teams with a point from their opening Group H fixture, while Libya will take confidence from the manner of their recovery after appearing destined for defeat.

The opening day of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers continues across the continent, with Matchday 1 fixtures being played from Thursday to Saturday as the 48 participating nations begin their campaigns for places at next year's finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.