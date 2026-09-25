Liberia: Maryland Rubber Stakeholders Urged to Strengthen Local Market

PLEEBO, Maryland County, September 24, 2026: The Chairman of the National Rubber Brokers and Farmers Union of Liberia, Maryland Branch, Wellington Kyne, has called for stronger cooperation among rubber farmers, brokers, investors and the Cavalla Rubber Corporation to develop a more reliable local market and increase the sector's contribution to Maryland County's economy.

Kyne, who also serves as Maryland County's local government representative to the rubber sector, made the call Wednesday, September 23, during an interview on Voice of Hope Radio's Whistleblower talk show.

He said Maryland's rubber industry has significant potential to create jobs, increase household incomes and attract investment if more rubber produced in the county is processed and traded locally.

According to Kyne, the movement of raw rubber outside Maryland without sufficient local processing and investment limits the industry's contribution to the county's economy. He called for increased investment in storage facilities, transportation, processing plants and other infrastructure needed to strengthen the sector.

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"The rubber sector of Maryland has a lot of prospects, provided that it is supported," Kyne said, stressing the need for farmers and brokers to benefit more directly from the resources they produce.

He said unstable prices, limited access to buyers and high transportation costs remain major challenges for smallholder farmers, many of whom depend on rubber sales to support their families, pay school fees and maintain their farms.

Kyne also urged the Cavalla Rubber Corporation to strengthen its engagement with local brokers and farmers by establishing more reliable purchasing arrangements and collection points in major rubber-producing communities.

He further called for caution in handling allegations involving stolen rubber, urging the corporation to rely on proper documentation, investigations and credible evidence before accusing union members of wrongdoing.

Kyne recommended that rubber-buying centers maintain records showing sellers' names, communities, quantities sold and dates of transactions. He said such measures would improve transparency and help distinguish legitimately traded rubber from products suspected of being stolen.

He also encouraged farmers to organize themselves into cooperatives to strengthen their bargaining power, access training and obtain farming inputs collectively.

According to Kyne, expanding local rubber processing could create employment opportunities for technicians, machine operators, drivers, warehouse workers and other service providers, while stimulating businesses in Pleebo, Harper and surrounding communities.

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He called for improvements in roads, electricity, communication services and access to affordable financing, describing them as essential to attracting investors and building a sustainable rubber industry.

Kyne urged government authorities, traditional leaders, farmers' organizations, brokers, investors and other stakeholders to develop a coordinated approach focused on fair purchasing practices, farmer support, transparency, environmental protection and long-term investment.

He said a stronger and better-organized rubber sector could become an important source of employment, household income and economic growth in Maryland County.