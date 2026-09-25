Nigeria: Peter Obi Speaks On Creation of Campaign Council By Ok Movement

There has been a face-off between the NDC leadership and the OK Movement over the setting up of its presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has faulted the creation of a presidential campaign council (PCC) by members of OK Movement.

Mr Obi spoke on Thursday night when he appeared as a guest on Arise News' Prime Time.

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The OK (short for Obi-Kwankwaso) Movement is one of the independent groups mobilising support for Mr Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 election.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the OK Movement recently unveiled a 59-member PCC to mobilise support for Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso, but the NDC leadership disowned the support group.

'Don't play the role of a political party'

Speaking on the TV show, Mr Obi insisted that the OK Movement ought not to play the role of a political party, but a support group.

"First is that the NDC is the political party we all belong to. And I agree entirely with the position of the leader (Seriake Dickson). OK Movement, Obedient Group, KwanKwasiya, and other supporting groups are supporting groups.

"They must play their role as supporting groups, supporting the party. They should not play the role of a party," the NDC candidate said.

"We found a situation where one of the supporting groups (OK Movement) is using a nomenclature; that it is forming the presidential campaign council. It shouldn't be," he added.

Mr Dickson, on Tuesday, argued that support groups like the OK Movement ought not to create PCC like a political party.

'I wasn't informed'

When asked if he approved the creation of the PCC unveiled by the OK Movement, Mr Obi stressed that he was not informed about the formation of the campaign council.

"Not at all," he responded.

The former governor added: "And I say it here, it is wrong. You are a supporting group.

"The OK Movement is (crafted from) Obi and Kwankwaso. So whatever you do must have express approval of both of us," he said.

The NDC candidate stressed that the problem stemmed from the fact some leaders of the supporting groups were not adhering to directives.

"At times, in doing these things, some people who are supposed to manage it (the support group), act contrary to directives given to them," he stated.

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Background

There has been a face-off between the NDC leadership and members of OK Movement over setting up of the PCC for the 2027 election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that, on 17 September, the OK Movement constituted a 59-member PCC to mobilise support for Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 election.

The support group claimed the PCC would operate independent of the PCC to be inaugurated by the NDC.

But the NDC, on Saturday, disowned the support group, maintaining that the party would soon unveil its PCC for the 2027 election.

It warned the support group that their action could destabilise the party.

However, the support group, in response, rejected the NDC's position, insisting that it does not require the personal validation or approval of any individual within the party before exercising its legitimate organisational functions in accordance with established processes.