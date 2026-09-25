Nigeria/Madagascar: AFCON Qualifiers - Super Eagles Target Winning Start Against Madagascar

The Super Eagles are in high spirits as they prepare to face Madagascar in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The encounter, scheduled for 5 p.m., will mark the beginning of Nigeria's campaign for a place in the tournament to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The team's camp has been buzzing with activity, with players expressing confidence and determination ahead of the crucial fixture.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi said the players were eager to secure victory, acknowledging Madagascar's quality while emphasising Nigeria's ambition.

"Everyone is in high spirits. We are all determined to win the game. Madagascar is a good team, but we'll beat them," Iwobi said.

New invitee George Ilhenikina also highlighted the team's focus on securing maximum points in the opening encounter.

"Of course, our focus is to win the game on Friday. Nothing less than a win is good enough for us," he said.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali welcomed the inclusion of younger players in the squad, while Moses Simon assured supporters of the team's commitment.

"It is a good thing to have some young players join the team," Nwabali said. "It is a good thing that they also have an opportunity to play for our country."

"Rest assured that we will put up our best to win on Friday," Simon added.

Following the Madagascar clash, Nigeria will face Guinea-Bissau on September 29 before taking on Russia in an international friendly on October 6.