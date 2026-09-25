Nigeria: Ugboaja Demands Transparent and Inclusive 2026 NBBF Elections

Former D'Tigers player and Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) presidential aspirant, Ejike Ugboaja, has called for a transparent and inclusive election, insisting that the federation's statutes must not be manipulated to shortchange any aspirant.

Ugboaja, who became the first player drafted into the NBA directly from the Nigerian Premier League in 2006, said the administration of basketball should be entrusted to people who understand and have contributed to the game.

"This is basketball. Let the people who play basketball and understand the game take care of it," he said.

Speaking on his decision to contest the NBBF presidency, Ugboaja expressed concern over the recurring crises and factional divisions that have affected Nigerian basketball for years.

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He argued that stakeholders, particularly former players and those with practical experience in the sport, deserve a fair opportunity to participate in the election.

"The constitution should not be used to control the process or determine who participates," he stated, calling for an election in which all candidates are treated equally.

While highlighting the need for transparency, Ugboaja maintained that his ambition was not driven by a desire to fight anyone.

"I am not running because I want to fight anybody or revisit the past. The past is the past," he said. "I want us to move forward, bring everybody together, and develop basketball."

The former D'Tigers star said his experience in the Nigerian league had exposed him to the challenges confronting athletes, including inadequate playing opportunities and short league seasons.

He advocated for a Premier League lasting at least eight months, alongside stronger basketball programmes in secondary schools and universities.

"We know the missing pieces. Let us fix them," Ugboaja said.