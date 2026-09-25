Nigeria: Enugu Govt Suspends Another Traditional Ruler, Gives Reasons

25 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Charles Egumgbe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday by the ministry's Public Relations Officer, Emeka Nebeife.

The Enugu State Government has suspended Williams Ezugwu, the traditional ruler of Ibagwa Opi Ogbozalla Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area, over alleged misconduct.

The Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Charles Egumgbe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday by the ministry's Public Relations Officer, Emeka Nebeife.

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The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the government suspended three traditional rulers and four presidents-general from Ezeagu Local Government Area in July over alleged misconduct related to security matters.

Mr Egumgbe attributed Mr Ezugwu's suspension to alleged "persistent conduct that is inconsistent with some sections of the Traditional Rulers Law of Enugu State."

According to the statement, the suspension takes effect immediately.

The accusations against the royal father included his failure to subscribe to the community's code of conduct.

He was also alleged to have refused to form a cabinet to help run the community's affairs since the community's creation.

Also, he allegedly failed to establish a town union executive, thereby running the community single-handedly.

The commissioner argued that the traditional ruler's actions could plunge the community into an avoidable crisis, hence the suspension.

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