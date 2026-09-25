Nigeria: Unga - Cavista Convenes U.S., African Leaders On Investment Opportunities

Cavista Holdings brought together African and U.S. business leaders, investors, policymakers and development finance stakeholders in New York on Monday, September 21, for its annual U.S.-Africa Leadership Dinner, held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The gathering focused on opportunities and challenges shaping investment across Africa, including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, technology and critical minerals.

Among those in attendance were former Botswana President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi; Nigeria's Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa; the Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II; Zamfara State Governor Dr. Dauda Lawal; and former Ekiti State Governor and former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Two discussions examined the U.S.-Africa investment landscape. The first featured Cavista Holdings Chairman Niyi John Olajide and John Jovanovic, President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM). The second brought together Olajide and Sameh Shenouda, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), with Tom Sheehy of Quinella Global and KRL International as moderator.

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Speaking on the theme, "Catalyzing U.S.-Africa Investment," Olajide, who also chairs the Corporate Council on Africa, said the next phase of investment would depend not only on capital but on strong, trusted partnerships.

"Africa needs long-term capital, but investors also need trusted local partners who understand the market, the operating environment and the realities of execution," he said.

Olajide said U.S. businesses could bring capital, technology and expertise, while African businesses contribute local knowledge, resources, talent and access to growing markets.

Jovanovic said successful investment in Africa requires early engagement, market knowledge and the right partnerships.

"Africa is not a place to go alone," he said, adding that EXIM seeks to help create partnerships that attract more private capital to projects supporting Africa's industrialisation.

Bridging investment and execution

A key theme of the discussions was the gap between investor interest in Africa and successful execution. Speakers stressed the importance of reliable local partners with regulatory knowledge, strong stakeholder relationships and experience operating in complex markets.

Shenouda said Africa's growing importance to the global economy meant investors needed more than capital.

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"Investors need deep local knowledge and the ability to navigate very different markets and execute successfully," he said, noting that AFC combines capital, local expertise and investment experience to develop scalable projects.

Cavista said its own operating experience reflects the importance of bridging capital and execution. The holding company has investments across agriculture, food processing, financial services, hospitality and technology.

In Nigeria, Agbeyewa Farms is developing a large-scale cassava value chain in Ekiti State, while Matna Foods processes cassava into food-grade starch in neighbouring Ondo State. PayZeep operates in financial services in Nigeria and Botswana, while Glocient Hospitality operates Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort.

Through Cavista Technologies, the group also provides technology services across Nigeria, India, Botswana, the Philippines and the United States.

Cavista said its New York engagements around the UN General Assembly form part of its broader effort to deepen commercial ties between African businesses and global partners, helping move investment discussions from interest to execution and create long-term value across Africa.