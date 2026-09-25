West Africa: Ghana MPC Meets Amid 5 Percent Inflation, Currency Pressure

Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has begun its September meeting as inflation rises to 5% and renewed pressure on the Ghana cedi adds to the challenges facing the Bank of Ghana.

The MPC had commenced its deliberations after inflation rose from 4.6% in July to 5% in August, while exchange-rate pressures and external risks, including developments in the Middle East and US interest rates, are expected to influence the central bank's policy-rate decision.

The rise in inflation signals renewed price pressures after inflation eased to 4.6% in July, complicating the Bank of Ghana's effort to balance price stability with economic growth.

The Ghana cedi is another key consideration as policymakers assess whether monetary policy can limit further depreciation without worsening credit conditions for businesses already facing challenges accessing financing.

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A tighter policy stance could help address inflation and exchange-rate pressures, but higher interest rates could also increase borrowing costs for businesses and weigh on economic activity.

External developments could further complicate the decision, with weaker gold prices potentially reducing foreign-exchange inflows through GoldBod, slowing reserve accumulation and limiting the central bank's capacity to intervene in the currency market.

With the policy rate at 14%, some analysts favour maintaining the rate or making a marginal reduction rather than tightening monetary policy.

The MPC's decision will be guided by economic data as it weighs inflation, exchange-rate risks and economic growth.

Ghana's monetary policy has shifted significantly over the past year as inflation eased and the Bank of Ghana created room to reduce borrowing costs.

On September 17, 2025, the central bank cut its policy rate to 21.5%. By November 26, 2025, it had reduced the rate further to 18%.

Inflation continued to moderate into 2026, reaching 3.2% in March, its lowest level since 2021, according to a Nairametrics report published on April 1.

By May, however, inflation had edged up to 3.4% in April, marking an early reversal in the downward trend.

On July 23, 2026, the Bank of Ghana maintained its policy rate at 14%, with concerns over Middle East tensions and their potential impact on inflation influencing the outlook.

The latest MPC meeting therefore comes after a period of substantial rate cuts and a recent reversal in inflation, leaving policymakers to assess whether the increase in consumer prices is temporary or signals a renewed inflationary trend.