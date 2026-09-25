Uganda: The 'Weapon of Starvation' Strangles Civilians Amid the Ferocity of 'Banned Weapons'

Three of her children have been suffering from malnutrition for more than two months, compounded by her husband's limited income, which is insufficient to provide these children with adequate food.

This has left her living in misery, like millions of Sudanese whose lives have been devastated by the war that erupted in mid-April 2023.

Fatima Ali (a pseudonym), who lives in the Haj Youssef area east of the Nile, complained in a report by the Sudanese "Ain" Network about the lack of health and humanitarian services in the area due to the continued fighting. She said, "The community kitchens in the area made a major contribution to providing food for residents of the Haj Youssef neighborhood during the 15 months since the outbreak of the war, but due to a lack of sufficient funds, dozens of kitchens shut down, further worsening the health and humanitarian situation in the area."

Meanwhile, Carl Skau, Acting Executive Director of the World Food Programme, said at the end of an eight-day visit to Sudan that the country continues to face "the world's largest hunger and displacement crisis," with 20 million people suffering from acute hunger and 14 million displaced, warning that funding shortages could force the programme to significantly scale back its operations in the coming weeks.

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In mid-September 2026, Skau described Sudan as a country where the consequences of conflict, hunger, displacement, drought and severe funding shortages converge.

He said, "I met people who were displaced three years ago when the war began, and people who had been displaced recently, some of whom had spent four or five days on the road to reach an internally displaced persons camp."

Skau also met "women struggling to rebuild their lives. One of the women, a former university student, was living in a hut with no employment opportunities. She had lost members of her family; her mother was suffering from depression and her father was ill."

He continued: "Elsewhere, I encountered women facing another daily struggle as they waited to obtain water. By midday, the tank had run dry, forcing them to return home carrying empty containers."

Starvation Policies

The Sudanese newspaper "Ain Al-Haqiqa" said that the war in Sudan was no longer "being fought with rifles and drones alone, but had shifted to a more lethal weapon: starvation."

It said that broad human rights and political circles accuse the Sudanese army, which its opponents describe as a front for the Muslim Brotherhood organization, of imposing a systematic food blockade on the Darfur and Kordofan regions through two parallel tracks: an administrative blockade through decisions banning and confiscating goods, and an aerial blockade through targeting UN relief convoys with drones.

The newspaper explained on September 22, 2026, that "on November 25, 2025, the Governor of Northern State, Lieutenant General Abdul Rahman Abdul Hamid Ibrahim, issued Emergency Order No. (6) of 2025, the most serious such order since the outbreak of the war.

The order prohibits the transportation of goods and commodities from Northern State to areas where the Rapid Support Forces are present in the Kordofan and Darfur regions and western Northern State."

According to the report, the order included "harsh penalties: imprisonment for no less than five years and a fine of no less than 10 million Sudanese pounds.

In the event of non-payment, an additional six months' imprisonment, along with the confiscation of the goods, the means of transportation and anything related to the violation." It continued: "The matter did not stop in Northern State. On December 20, 2025, a similar decision was issued by the Governor of Khartoum, banning the movement of goods across its western borders, with penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of 12 million pounds. A third decision by the Governor of North Kordofan then prohibited the removal of strategic goods flour, sugar, rice, oil and fuel from the city of El Obeid without a permit."

It added that "on the ground, the decisions were strictly enforced.

In January, the Dabba Court in Northern State convicted five truck owners and fined each of them 10 million pounds, while confiscating their goods, which consisted of basic foodstuffs flour, sugar, dates and biscuits destined for markets in Darfur, despite their possession of transit documents.

Emergency Lawyers also documented the arrest of more than 280 traders in Dabba and Omdurman on charges of attempting to break the blockade."

These decisions sparked public and political anger. The National Umma Party said in an official statement that the decisions directly harmed civilians and were inconsistent with the responsibilities of the state, adding that "using food as a means of punishing civilians constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes a war crime."

A Radio Dabanga poll, meanwhile, showed that 85% of Sudanese reject these decisions and consider them collective punishment of the people of western Sudan.

Dragging Sudan Into Crisis

While the Sudanese people bear the tragedies and consequences of the war, Sudan has entered one of the greatest quagmires in its modern history, with the war pushing it into international isolation and exposing it to sanctions that have exacted a heavy price.

Although Sudan has been a state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention since 1999, the army violated these international agreements and used chemical weapons against the Rapid Support Forces, according to the United States, which imposed sanctions on Sudan as a result in May 2025.

Washington's moves did not stop there.

It renewed its accusations before the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, demanding that Sudan comply with its obligations and allow independent verification, stressing that Sudan had not adequately complied with its obligations.

The Sudanese government, meanwhile, submitted a national investigation that concluded that no evidence had been found proving the use of chemical weapons.

The United States rejected the national mechanism as a substitute for independent international verification.

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Despite these moves, the independent international investigation remains limited in comparison with the gravity of the allegation.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is the specialized international body capable of carrying out technical verification operations.

The US accusations were reinforced by journalistic investigations into the matter. In September 2026, the American newspapers The Washington Post and The New York Times revealed investigative information based on classified documents indicating that the Sudanese army had established a stockpile of chemical weapons, including the production and development of munitions and bombs containing chlorine gas, and that it had used them against the Rapid Support Forces during the ongoing war, while the army denies these allegations.

War Crimes

Meanwhile, the United States imposed sanctions on Burhan in January 2025, accusing the Sudanese Armed Forces under his command of committing violations of international humanitarian law, targeting civilians and infrastructure, carrying out killings, and obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid.

At the same time, Burhan remained a key party in international diplomatic contacts concerning Sudan.

Human Rights Watch said in an earlier report that airstrikes by the army under Burhan's leadership killed large numbers of civilians in the Darfur region, stressing that this constituted first-degree war crimes.