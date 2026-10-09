Uganda: Mpuuga Warns Drought and Rising Fuel Costs Could Deepen Food Crisis

Democratic Front president Mathias Mpuuga has warned that prolonged drought in parts of Uganda could deepen food insecurity, accusing government of failing to do enough to protect communities from the effects of the dry spell and rising costs.

Speaking to journalists at the Democratic Front headquarters in Lungujja, Kampala, Mpuuga said the prolonged dry conditions could push more households into hunger if urgent measures were not taken.

"The prolonged sunshine and drought are exposing Uganda to a serious food crisis," Mpuuga said.

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His warning comes amid growing concerns over food insecurity in parts of the country. Recent food-security assessments indicate that about 3.6 million people in analysed areas of Uganda are facing Crisis-level food insecurity or worse, with Karamoja among the areas experiencing particularly severe conditions.

Mpuuga made the remarks as Uganda prepares to mark its 64th Independence Anniversary on October 9, questioning how the country could celebrate more than six decades of independence while some citizens face hunger.

"It is shameful for Uganda to reach 64 years of independence while there are citizens facing the danger of dying from hunger because of the drought," he said.

He also linked the food crisis to rising fuel prices, saying higher transport costs were making it more expensive to move food from producing areas to markets.

"The rising fuel prices are worsening the situation because even the little food that could reach the markets is becoming too expensive to transport," Mpuuga said.

Fuel prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, with petrol and diesel prices approaching Shs7,000 per litre.

Recent economic reporting has linked the increase to global oil-market pressures, exchange-rate movements and other supply costs, while higher fuel prices have also increased the cost of transporting food and other goods.

Mpuuga accused government of failing to adequately respond to the challenges facing households.

"When the government chooses to remain silent on this situation, it becomes another burden for Ugandans and adds to their suffering," he said.

He called for greater investment in irrigation, saying farmers needed access to water to sustain production during prolonged dry spells.

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"Many farmers need water to irrigate their crops. This is where the government needs to put more effort before the situation becomes even worse," Mpuuga said.

Mpuuga also cited unemployment, limited economic opportunities, alleged human rights violations and political repression among the challenges facing Ugandans.

He called on Ugandans to unite and work towards what he described as a new path for the country.

"These challenges should compel Ugandans to come together again, just as they did during the struggle for independence, and chart a new path for Uganda," he said.