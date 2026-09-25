Central Africa: Today in History - Uganda, DRC, Rwanda and Burundi Sign 2003 Peace Accord

On September 25, 2003, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi signed the Principles on Good-Neighbourly Relations and Cooperation at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, marking a diplomatic effort to end years of military intervention and proxy warfare in the Great Lakes region.

The agreement was convened by United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan following Security Council Resolution 1493, with regional leaders from South Africa, Angola, Mozambique and Tanzania participating as witnesses and facilitators.

The accord came against the backdrop of the Second Congo War, which had erupted in 1998 and drawn several African countries into fighting on Congolese territory. Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi had deployed troops in eastern DRC, while rebel groups and militias operated across poorly secured borders, worsening regional instability.

Although a Transitional Government had been established in Kinshasa in mid-2003, mistrust among neighbouring states remained high. The September agreement sought to establish binding commitments to respect territorial integrity, refrain from interfering in one another's internal affairs and end support for armed groups operating across borders.

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The four countries also committed to resolving disputes through dialogue, strengthening border security cooperation and promoting trade and socio-economic development.

The agreement became an important foundation for the establishment of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) in 2004, which subsequently led to the 2006 Pact on Security, Stability and Development in the Great Lakes Region.

It also provided a framework for restoring diplomatic relations and withdrawing remaining foreign troops from Congolese territory, although insecurity and armed-group activity continued to challenge regional peace efforts.