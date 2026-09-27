Africa: Senegal's President Faye - Macky Sall Best Candidate 'To Fight for Africa' At UN

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has thrown his weight behind his predecessor and former political rival Macky Sall to become the next United Nations secretary-general. No one is better placed to fight for Africa's place at the table, he told RFI and France 24.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, Faye rejected suggestions that Sall has little chance of succeeding António Guterres, whose term ends on 31 December.

Faye also defended a $2.2 billion (€1.9 billion) aid programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September, as Senegal grapples with revelations of hidden debt and a financial burden far larger than it was a few years ago.

He urged members of his former party, Pastef, to show "patriotic behaviour" when an amended budget comes before MPs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His interview with RFI and our sister channel France 24 also covered security ahead of the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, and relations between the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger - the three countries which left the bloc and formed the Alliance of Sahel States.

RFI/France 24: Why have you chosen to support Macky Sall's candidacy when there is broad agreement that he has very little chance of succeeding?

Bassirou Diomaye Faye: I do not share that pessimism about the candidacy of Senegal's former president, Macky Sall.

We do not yet know how the permanent members of the Security Council will vote. We are talking to those who vote and, contrary to the predictions, I believe his chances are real.

But what I want to stress is the candidate's profile. Who better to fight for a stronger place for Africa than President Macky Sall?

Who better to fight for reform of the international financial system than President Macky Sall, who experienced the burden of debt that weighed down his ambitions - ambitions he shares with many countries in the developing world and the Global South?

Sall's chances at UN secretary-general role weakened after first vote

RFI/France 24: It is said that you have already agreed to cut energy subsidies. Won't the poorest have to pay the price for that?

BDF: On the contrary. In Senegal, we have managed to protect the purchasing power of the poorest. In 2026, we had planned to spend 35 billion CFA francs (€53 million) on family support payments.

We decided to double that to 70 billion. That will be doubled again in 2027 to 140 billion, while the number of beneficiaries will increase from around 500,000 to 1 million.

If this were austerity, as some would have people believe, we would not be recruiting 2,000 teachers or more than 2,000 healthcare workers.

RFI/France 24: Your former party, Pastef, has a very large majority in the National Assembly. Isn't there a risk that the amended budget will be voted down? Some Pastef members have accused you of betrayal and of submitting to the IMF. Isn't that a real concern?

BDF: As far as betrayal is concerned, the only thing I could possibly betray is the oath I took on 2 April, 2024 before the Senegalese people and before God.

Given the efforts we have to make for the benefit of the Senegalese people, the only patriotic behaviour for these representatives is to support them.

RFI/France 24: The dismissal of your prime minister, Ousmane Sonko, came shortly after a visit by the International Monetary Fund. Was your determination to move forward with the IMF what caused the split with your former political ally?

BDF: No, not at all. We had persistent disagreements on certain issues. When that breakdown in trust persisted, I chose another prime minister. Senegal is moving forward and the Republic continues to function.

RFI/France 24: The constitution allows you to dissolve the National Assembly from 2 December. Is that option on the table?

BDF: We have not yet reached 2 December and there is no fixation on dissolving the National Assembly or holding elections on one date or another.

RFI/France 24: But you are not ruling it out?

BDF: Why rule out a power granted by the Constitution? When the time comes, depending on the situation we face, we will decide. But our only compass is the best interests of the Senegalese people.

Senegal's Faye breaks ties with Sonko to launch new political party

RFI/France 24: One issue that concerns the international community is the law you signed on 31 March criminalising homosexuality. Do you understand this criticism, and do you agree with Sonko's suggestion that the law could be made tougher if necessary?

BDF: Which international community are you talking about?

RFI/France 24: France, the United Nations...

BDF: When those countries legalised same-sex marriage we were very shocked, but did we react? No. We considered them sovereign countries that had made their own legislative choices and we respected that. We ask for the same.

RFI/France 24: The European Union is financing two reception centres in Senegal for migrants rescued at sea. Are African countries becoming subcontractors for a repressive migration policy pursued by several European countries?

BDF: No, not at all. When there was talk of Senegal receiving certain migrants who had been turned back from other countries, we refused.

But the migrants who take to the sea are mostly Africans too. The first priority is to protect them, given how dangerous these journeys are and how many lives they have cost. It is our responsibility to prevent these departures and keep migrants out of the hands of smugglers and human traffickers.

When we bring migrants back to dry land, we must also care for them. That is all this is about, nothing more.

Senegal's Faye pays first visit to Mali since appointment as Ecowas president

RFI/France 24: The security situation in neighbouring Mali and more broadly in the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States is worrying. Are you concerned that the violence could spread to Senegal? And with the Youth Olympic Games approaching, have you foiled any attempted terrorist attacks in recent weeks?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BDF: Mali is a neighbouring country and it will remain one because neither Senegal nor Mali is going anywhere. When security problems of this kind arise in Mali, they inevitably concern Senegal. Terrorism has no borders. Senegal cannot say that it is safe.

But we are taking all the necessary measures, in coordination with the countries that face this threat with us, including through intelligence sharing. At one point we even conducted joint patrols to prevent any attempt to strike Senegal.

We remain vigilant, particularly around the Games.

RFI/France 24: You are now chair of Ecowas, which is in crisis following the departure of three Sahel states. Is your objective to bring the three countries back into Ecowas and the African Union?

BDF: We have seen three important members leave Ecowas and create another organisation, the Confederation of Sahel States. It is their sovereign right to decide whether to belong to an organisation or leave it. We respect that decision.

Dialogue is under way. We have appointed a special negotiator, Lansana Kouyaté. Senegal will play its part.

We reach out to everyone and talk to everyone because we need to discuss the problems we share, namely how to manage this departure as intelligently as possible.

This interview was adapted from the original version in French by RFI's Mounia Daoudi and France 24's Marc Perelman.