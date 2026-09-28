Cote d'Ivoire: Bridge Bank Jumps 16 Percent in BRVM Debut Amid Broad Market Decline

Bridge Bank Group Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: BBGC) gained 15.48% in its first 2 trading sessions on the BRVM, making it the exchange's best-performing stock in the week ended September 25 even as the broader market fell. The shares closed at XOF 7,795, compared with an IPO reference price of XOF 6,750.

Bridge Bank began trading on September 24 and rose 7.48% to XOF 7,255 in its first session before gaining another 7.44% on September 25. The debut followed a public offering that attracted XOF 95.8 billion of orders for XOF 67.5 billion of shares, a subscription rate of 142%. About 17,544 investors from 45 countries participated.

The gains came during a second week of pressure on the BRVM. The Composite Index fell 2.34% to 540.78 points, while the BRVM 30 lost 2.55% and the Principal Index declined 3.57%. Market capitalisation fell about XOF 145 billion to XOF 21.21 trillion. There were 32 declining stocks, compared with 11 gainers and 5 unchanged.

Sonatel remained the main source of trading activity, accounting for XOF 6.42 billion, or more than 37% of market turnover. The stock gained 0.73% to XOF 42,500. BOA Burkina Faso rose 3.85% to XOF 8,100, while Onatel Burkina Faso gained 2.07%.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

BIIC Benin recorded the biggest decline, falling 15.83% to XOF 8,510 despite reporting first-half net income of XOF 18.37 billion, up 11%, and a 19% increase in net banking income. SAFCA fell 13.65%, while Vivo Energy Côte d'Ivoire declined 12.32%.

Key Takeaways

Bridge Bank's debut stands out because it came during a week when most BRVM stocks were falling. A 15.48% gain in 2 sessions shows that demand from the IPO carried into secondary trading rather than ending once shares were allocated. The XOF 95.8 billion of orders submitted for a XOF 67.5 billion offer had already shown that demand exceeded supply, and the first sessions suggest some investors who did not receive their full allocation returned to the market after listing. The next question is whether that demand remains after the first days of trading. Bridge Bank's public float represents 20% of its capital, which gives the market a new banking stock but also limits the amount of shares available relative to the total company. The wider BRVM picture is different. The Composite has now fallen more than 2% for 2 consecutive weeks from its recent record, while 32 stocks declined this week. That points to profit-taking after the market's 2026 rally. Bridge Bank therefore enters the exchange at a time when investors are becoming more selective. Its ability to hold gains will depend less on IPO demand and more on earnings, dividends, growth outside Côte d'Ivoire and how investors value it against the BRVM's existing banks.