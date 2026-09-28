Liberia: LACC Assesses Corruption Risk At National Lottery Authority

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), through its Education and Prevention Department, has commenced an Institutional Corruption Risk Assessment (ICRA) at the National Lottery Authority (NLA) as part of efforts to identify and address institutional weaknesses that could create opportunities for corruption.

The exercise began with an orientation and sensitization session for staff members from key operational areas of the National Lottery Authority.

The assessment is intended to examine the institution's policies, procedures, systems, and day-to-day operations to identify potential corruption risks and recommend measures to strengthen existing controls.

The LACC emphasized that the corruption risk assessment is a preventive exercise and does not constitute an investigation into individuals or a determination that corruption has taken place at the NLA.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Instead, the Commission said the process is designed to identify institutional vulnerabilities before they develop into actual corruption-related problems.

The assessment forms part of the LACC's statutory prevention mandate. Under Part IV, Section 5(h) of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2022, the Commission is empowered to examine the practices and procedures of institutions and recommend measures aimed at reducing opportunities for corruption.

As part of the exercise, the LACC will review relevant institutional processes and internal controls at the National Lottery Authority.

The Commission will also identify areas that may expose the institution to corruption risks and develop recommendations to address weaknesses found during the assessment.

Following the assessment, the LACC is expected to compile its findings into a report. The report will then be discussed with the National Lottery Authority for validation and to support the implementation of appropriate corrective measures.

For the NLA, the exercise is expected to provide an opportunity to strengthen its internal controls, improve accountability, enhance operational efficiency, and establish stronger safeguards against corruption.

The assessment is also expected to encourage greater collaboration between the two institutions in promoting transparency, integrity, and accountable public administration.

The LACC said the exercise represents a collaborative preventive approach rather than a punitive process, with the focus placed on identifying risks and strengthening institutional systems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Commission's engagement with the NLA forms part of its broader efforts to use prevention mechanisms to reduce opportunities for corruption within public institutions.

Through the ICRA process, the LACC is seeking to help institutions identify weaknesses in their systems and put measures in place to address those weaknesses before they result in corruption.

The Commission is expected to continue working with the National Lottery Authority throughout the assessment and subsequent validation and implementation of the recommendations.