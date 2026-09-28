Nigeria: Troops Kill Terrorist, Rescue Kidnap Victims in Sokoto, Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), have killed a suspected terrorist and rescued six kidnap victims in separate operations in Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The operations, conducted on Saturday, also led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, a foreign military uniform and other items, according to the task force.

Lt Col Aliyu Danja, the Media Information Officer of JTF North West, said troops of Sector 2 acted on credible intelligence about the presence of a suspected terrorist camp in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Danja, in a statement, said the troops subsequently moved to the location and engaged an isolated terrorist, who was killed during the encounter.

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Items recovered from the operation included one AK-47 rifle, ammunition, a foreign military uniform, as well as various tools and clothing, he said.

In Zamfara State, Danja troops of the same sector responded to information about an attempted abduction of members of the Sarkin Samari's family in Tsafe Local Government Area.

The troops arrived at the scene and engaged the terrorists, forcing them to withdraw towards nearby bushes.

The operation, according to him, resulted in the rescue of six kidnap victims, who were taken to a safe location pending their reunification with their families.

Danja urged members of the public to continue providing security agencies with credible and timely information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements in their communities.