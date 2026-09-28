Nigeria: FG Approves Upgrade of 4 Ports

The Federal Government has approved the comprehensive modernisation and upgrade of four major ports in the eastern and southern corridors as part of measures to expand Nigeria's cargo-handling capacity and reduce the concentration of maritime traffic around Lagos.

The affected ports are Onne Port in Rivers State, Rivers Port, Delta Port and Calabar Port in Cross River State.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the approval complemented the earlier green light for the modernisation and upgrade of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.

The development is expected to broaden Nigeria's port infrastructure base, create alternative gateways for importers and exporters and improve the efficiency of cargo movement across different regions.

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Oyetola said extending the modernisation programme beyond Lagos would help reduce the concentration of cargo traffic around the nation's busiest commercial centre by creating additional efficient gateways for international trade.

He said improved infrastructure and operational efficiency at the four ports would enhance cargo handling, reduce vessel turnaround times, strengthen regional connectivity and make the movement of goods more predictable and cost-effective.

"This approval marks another important step in our determination to transform Nigeria's maritime infrastructure and unlock the enormous economic potential of our ports," the minister said.

The government's port expansion strategy comes amid a broader push to increase maritime capacity and position the sector as a stronger contributor to trade, investment and economic growth.

Beyond the rehabilitation of existing ports, the Federal Government has also approved the development of several new deep-sea ports, including the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom, Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River, Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa, Gateway Deep Seaport in Ogun, Ondo Deep Seaport in Ondo and Bonny Deep Seaport in Rivers State.

According to Oyetola, the combination of upgraded existing ports and new deep-sea facilities would provide greater capacity to accommodate rising trade volumes and support the emergence of stronger economic corridors across the country.

"Our approach is comprehensive. We are modernising existing ports while facilitating the development of new deep-sea ports. This will give Nigeria greater capacity to handle increasing volumes of trade, attract investment and position our country as a major maritime and logistics hub in Africa," he said.

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The minister said the Federal Government also planned to develop an integrated maritime and logistics network in which seaports are effectively linked with roads, railways and inland waterways.

Such integration, he said, would facilitate seamless cargo evacuation, reduce logistics costs and improve the predictability of supply chains for Nigerian businesses.

"Our ambition is to build a port system that is efficient, transparent and globally competitive. We want Nigerian businesses to spend less time and resources moving their goods, while creating an environment that encourages investment and supports job creation," Oyetola said.

The minister added that the ministry would collaborate with state governments, terminal operators, investors, shipping companies and other stakeholders to ensure that the various port projects translate into improved maritime services and wider economic opportunities.