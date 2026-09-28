Nigeria/Uganda: Two Nigerian Goalkeepers Switch Allegiance to Uganda

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) confirmed the pair's allegiance move on Sunday as part of what it described as a broader plan to strengthen the country's national teams.

Nigeria have lost two goalkeeping prospects to Uganda after former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Akpan Udoh and former Enugu Rangers shot-stopper Kingdom Osayi were confirmed among nine players recruited by the Uganda Cranes through their eligibility pathways.

Udoh, 27, was part of Nigeria's victorious U-17 World Cup squad in Chile in 2015, a generation that also featured Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

Osayi, 22, has taken a different route through Nigerian domestic football, establishing himself in the NPFL before moving abroad.

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The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) confirmed the pair's allegiance switch on Sunday as part of what it described as a broader plan to strengthen the country's national teams by identifying professional players eligible to represent Uganda under FIFA regulations and Ugandan law.

The development gives Uganda two Nigerian-born goalkeepers with different backgrounds but a common connection to the Nigerian football system.

Udoh: From Golden Eaglets glory to Malta

Udoh was one of the standout goalkeeping prospects of Nigeria's famous 2015 Golden Eaglets generation.

Born on 18 July 1999, he was Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper as the Eaglets conquered the world in Chile, with Osimhen and Chukwueze also part of the squad that lifted the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

However, Udoh's senior career has not followed the trajectory many expected after that breakthrough at the youth level.

The goalkeeper is now with Mosta FC in the Maltese top flight, having continued his career away from the spotlight surrounding Nigeria's senior national team.

His move to Uganda is possible due to his family heritage.

FUFA confirmed that Udoh is eligible to represent the Cranes because one of his grandparents, identified by the Ugandan federation as Auma, was born in Busia, Uganda.

The move now opens a new international chapter for the former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper, who has never broken into the Super Eagles senior setup.

Osayi takes another route to the Cranes

Kingdom Osayi's journey has been rooted more deeply in Nigerian club football.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper came through the NPFL, representing Heartland FC, MFM, Doma United, and Enugu Rangers before leaving Nigeria for Sweden.

He currently plays for Assyriska FF in Sweden's third tier. Born on 3 June 2004, to Nigerian parents, Osayi qualifies to represent Uganda through his maternal grandmother, who was born in Kaberamaido.

His physical profile is another attraction for the Cranes, with the goalkeeper standing at 1.98 metres.

FUFA highlighted both his age and height when announcing the switch, describing him as a player who brings "youth and height" to Uganda's goalkeeping department.

Unlike Udoh, Osayi has never represented Nigeria at any level and therefore does not face the same international clearance process associated with a player who has previously appeared for a national team.

Why Udoh's case requires closer attention

While FUFA has announced both goalkeepers, there is an important distinction between their international eligibility situations.

A check of FIFA's official platform for players who have changed international sporting nationality did not show either Udoh or Osayi on the database at the time of publication.

Osayi's situation is relatively straightforward because he has never represented Nigeria at any level. His eligibility is based on family ties, and he does not need the same formal change-of-association process as a player with previous international appearances.

Udoh's case is different. His involvement with Nigeria's youth national teams means his switch requires FIFA clearance before he can officially represent Uganda in competitive international football.

The fact that he featured for the Golden Eaglets and was also involved with the Flying Eagles makes his documentation particularly relevant as Uganda completes the process.

Neither player has yet made an appearance for the Uganda Cranes.

Once the necessary paperwork and eligibility requirements are completed, however, both could become available for selection.

What does the switch mean for Nigeria?

The departure of two goalkeepers with Nigerian football backgrounds is unlikely to create an immediate selection crisis for the Super Eagles, particularly given the options currently available to Nigeria at the senior level.

Stanley Nwabali remains an established international option, while Maduka Okoye has also been involved with the Super Eagles, and Arthur Okonkwo has recently entered the senior setup.

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Nigeria also continues to have younger goalkeeping options developing within the domestic game.

NPFL prospects such as Ikorodu City's Michael Atata and Sporting Lagos' Ebenezer Harcourt remain among the emerging names who could develop into senior international contenders if their careers continue on an upward trajectory.

For Udoh, however, the switch represents a significant change in direction.

The goalkeeper who once stood between the posts for Nigeria's Golden Eaglets on the biggest youth stage in world football will now attempt to establish himself with the Uganda Cranes.

For Osayi, meanwhile, the move provides an opportunity to begin his senior international career with Uganda after building his club career through the Nigerian domestic system and Sweden.

Both players have now chosen a different international path.

Whether they eventually become regulars for the Cranes will depend on what happens after their eligibility processes are completed. Still, Uganda have clearly identified Nigerian goalkeeping talent as part of their plans to strengthen the national team.